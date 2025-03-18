'Heartbroken,' freed hostages, families of captives fearful for their lives in renewed Gaza fighting

Noa Argamani who was rescued from Hamas captivity in an IDF operation last August and whose partner, Avinatan Or was still held captive, posted an emoji of a broken heart on X after Israel launched its surprise aerial attacks on Hamas in the Gaza Strip, ending the two-month truce.
A first sign of life from Or was received just last week after 523 days, his family said. They revealed that he was being held in central Gaza, under harsh conditions.
His brother, Moshe Or, described the news as a "huge relief." Speaking to Ynet, he said, "We always knew he was alive. Now we have official confirmation. It gives us strength and renewed energy to keep fighting and not give up." However, he emphasized that their ultimate goal remains Or’s release. "This is encouraging, but we’re not here just for a sign of life. In the end, we want Avinatan back—not just proof that he’s still alive."
Argamani and Or were abducted from the Nova music festival. Footage of their abduction spread quickly around the world, becoming a symbol of the atrocities committed in the massacre.
Israelis who survived captivity and the families of hostages still held in Gaza expressed great concern over the fate of the hostages after the cease-fire ended.
Lishay Miran-Lavi whose husband Omri was held in Gaza since he was abducted from his home in Kibbutz Nahal Oz during the Hamas massacre posted an emoji of a broken heart on X.
She had recently attacked Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer who heads Israel's negotiation team to secure the release of the hostages amid discussions over a limited hostage release deal. Miran-Lavi wrote in a letter to Dermer that if the hostages do not return alive, their blood would be on his hands.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement saying they were shocked and outraged over the government's decision to end efforts to bring about the release of hostages. "Israel chose to give up on the hostages, they said. "resuming the fighting before the last hostage is freed, would only increase the cost of the release of the remaining hostages who could still be saved."
Yair Golan, leader of the left-wing Democrats Party said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was sacrificing the lives of hostages and IDF troops because he feared public protest over his decision to fire Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. 'The soldiers on the front lines and the hostages held in Gaza are mear pawns in Netanyahu's game for survival," he said.