Dozens of Israeli fighter jets flew to Iran's border in exercise that risked 'miscalculation': report

Dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets conducted an operational flight on Monday, approaching the Iranian border, Axios reported, citing Israeli and American officials. The mission, which took place approximately 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) from Israel, came a week before the elections and on the same day that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Ovda Air Force Base. According to the report, the flight was unrelated to Hegseth's visit.
Meanwhile, following Netanyahu's statement that Tehran is "once again trying to develop its bombs of death," and a report that U.S. President Donald Trump had blocked an Israeli strike on Iran, American officials told Reuters that the State Department intends to evacuate some diplomatic personnel and their families from Saudi Arabia. According to the officials, the move stems from concerns about renewed fighting, particularly involving the Houthis in Yemen.
Israeli and American officials told Axios that the flight, involving dozens of fighter jets and aerial refueling aircraft, was not unusual and was intended to deter the Islamic Republic. However, they noted that it could have led to a "miscalculation," triggering an Iranian response and reigniting the war. The flight path followed a potential route for an attack on Iran, passing through Syrian and Iraqi airspace. As the aircraft approached the Iranian border, they changed course and returned to Israel.
American officials said the Israelis knew that Iran's air defense systems would detect the aircraft. According to the sources, Israel notified the United States in advance and described the operation as an exercise intended to demonstrate strength and deter Iran from attacking Israel ahead of the elections. However, several American sources said they were under the impression that Israel had hoped Iranian forces would fire at the aircraft, providing justification for launching strikes against Iran.
Earlier this month, Netanyahu told Trump he was concerned about Israeli intelligence indicating that Iran was taking alarming steps to rebuild its nuclear program. At a military officers' graduation ceremony on Wednesday, he made that warning explicit.
"Mojtaba has taken the safety off, and Iran is once again trying to develop its bombs of death," Netanyahu said. "Therefore, there is only one way to eliminate this threat once and for all: to overthrow the regime in Iran. And that is the directive I have given the IDF, the Mossad and the security agencies."
Following Netanyahu's warning, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir told Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, that renewing the war at this time could lead to the postponement of the elections, as Iran would likely retaliate.
Trump initially appeared inclined to resume the strikes, but later hesitated and ultimately decided not to accept Netanyahu's proposal. An Israeli official said Zamir would not allow unjustified military action that could jeopardize next week's elections.