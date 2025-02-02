Prison issues warning bracelets to terrorists freed in hostage deal

Palestinian prisoners released in the third and fourth rounds of the hostage deal’s first phase received bracelets from the Israel Prison Service (IPS) with an Arabic inscription from the Book of Psalms, reading: "The eternal nation does not forget; I will pursue my enemies and overtake them."
Signs with the same message were displayed in IPS detention facilities as part of a psychological campaign alongside the prisoner releases. The translation on the bracelets was written in formal Arabic, which many prisoners struggled to understand.
"No matter what they write, will it change anything?" a Palestinian Prisoners’ Affairs official said. "It’s a gesture of provocation and threat, but beyond that, it has no meaning. All the prisoners removed IPS-issued clothing, including the bracelet meant to insult them."
The International Red Cross criticized the IPS, arguing that the method of shackling and the use of the bracelets harmed the prisoners. During the release process, one prisoner felt unwell and was treated by IPS medical staff.
Ynet has learned that the prisoners were briefed on the destruction in Gaza to deter them from returning to terrorism.
Israel released 183 prisoners on Saturday — 143 were transferred from Ketziot Prison in the Negev to Gaza, eight were deported to Egypt and 32 were released to the West Bank from Ofer Prison, after which celebrations were held in Ramallah.
Among those freed were 18 serving life sentences, 54 with long prison terms and 111 Gazan detainees captured during the war. Under the Israel-Hamas cease-fire and hostage deal, about 1,000 Gazan prisoners arrested after the October 7 massacre — but not involved in it — are set to be released, in addition to the hundreds of Palestinian prisoners included in various release frameworks.