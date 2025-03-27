Israeli airstrike kills senior Hamas spokesman in northern Gaza

Abdul Latif al-Qanou, a longtime Hamas official and media spokesperson, was reportedly killed when an Israeli airstrike hit the tent where he was staying, according to Shehab, a Palestinian news agency affiliated with Hamas. The group’s Al-Aqsa TV channel cited medical sources saying several others were wounded in the strike.

