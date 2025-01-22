Settlers say police officer fired wantonly in West Bank clashes

A settler injured during violent clashes in the West Bank accused a police officer of reckless behavior after opening fire on a group of settlers during confrontations in the villages of Funduq and Jinsafut.
The settler, one of four injured in the incident—two critically—spoke out Wednesday, describing the chaotic scene. “There were about 40 of us. Suddenly, we started getting shot at from all directions,” he said. “Then we realized it was a police officer, firing in all directions like he’d lost control of his weapon.”
The settler, who suffered a gunshot wound to the jaw, added, “Miraculously—thank God—I’m still here. I’m scheduled for surgery to remove the bullet. Thankfully, it didn’t hit any arteries.”
The shooting occurred after settlers clashed with Palestinians in what became a flashpoint since a shooting attack there earlier this month that killed three Israelis: police officer Elad Winkelstein, 35, and civilians Rachel Cohen, 70, and Aliza Reiss, 73.
Reports suggest the officer, who was reportedly pepper-sprayed during the confrontation, opened fire as tensions escalated.
The officer has since been questioned by the Department for Internal Police Investigations and released on house arrest under restrictive conditions. The investigation is ongoing, but concerns about a potential cover-up are already being raised.
Attorneys Nati Rom and Haim Bleicher, representing the wounded settlers, have demanded access to the officer’s body camera footage and police communication recordings. They are also calling for the officer’s arrest until the investigation is complete.
"It’s troubling that the officer was only placed on house arrest," Adv. Rom said. "We hope there won’t be any attempts to cover this up, as has happened before. This is a grave incident that demands an immediate and serious investigation."
Police confirmed Tuesday night that no arrests have been made in connection to the incident, revealing that both a police officer and a soldier were involved. Military Police have joined the investigation, and the officer is now under scrutiny for alleged unlawful discharge of a firearm.
The officer has been placed on house arrest until Friday, barred from entering police facilities for eight days, and prohibited from contacting others involved in the incident. Witnesses reported a heated argument between the officer and settlers before the shooting.
Accounts from the scene suggest the officer and soldier appeared shaken after the incident, with reports that the soldier also fired his weapon. Questions persist regarding the officer’s claim that shots were intended to create distance, as the victims sustained injuries to their upper bodies.
Defense Minister Israel Katz addressed the incident at a meeting of Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, saying, "I strongly condemn any violence or attacks against Palestinians, and I deeply regret the tragedy that resulted in injuries."
He called for accountability, emphasizing, "Those who break the law must face criminal proceedings, not administrative orders. Settlers must be subject to the same laws as anyone else in Israel."
Katz also urged settler leaders to condemn violence in the region, amid rising tensions following clashes in nearby Palestinian villages. Investigations into both the shooting and the broader unrest are ongoing.