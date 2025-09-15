Ultra-Orthodox hint at return to Netanyahu government after walkout over draft law

Ultra-Orthodox lawmakers are signaling a possible return to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, two months after staging what they called a “half-resignation” in protest of changes to a military draft bill for yeshiva students.

The ministers from the Shas and United Torah Judaism factions stepped down from Cabinet posts in July, though their departure was never total. Professional staff, directors and aides appointed by the Haredi ministers remained in place, and party lawmakers have continued maintaining ties with ministries they once led.

On Sunday, MK Uri Maklev, who resigned as deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Transportation Ministry, attended a Rosh Hashanah toast at the Transportation Ministry. “We hope that next year we will be together, I hope it will be soon,” he told staff, hinting the exit may not be final.

Former welfare minister Yaakov Margi was also invited back by ministry employees to deliver remarks at their holiday gathering. In another case, Yoav Ben-Tzur, who resigned as labor minister, joined Israel Electric Corporation CEO Meir Spiegler at a ceremony granting diplomas to dozens of ultra-Orthodox women engineers trained through a ministry-backed program.

Despite the resignations, many aides, advisers and spokespersons brought in by the Haredi ministers never left their posts. Party officials now say a full government return could come after the Sukkot holiday, citing progress on the draft law and a political calculation that being in the coalition ahead of elections better safeguards Haredi interests.

Reports on Haredi radio Monday said Shimi Bloy, former chief of staff to ex-minister Meir Porush, was quietly re-added last week to the government’s internal messaging group for ministers, after having been removed when his boss stepped down.

Netanyahu himself has pressed for their return. At a Cabinet meeting earlier this month, as the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee took up new discussions on the draft law under Likud lawmaker Boaz Bismuth, the prime minister said: “The Haredim must come back to the government, and soon we will need to pass a draft law.” He emphasized that ministries temporarily reassigned to acting ministers would be restored.