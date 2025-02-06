'October 6 mindset': New West Bank resorts near Israeli border worry officials

Three large Palestinian resort complexes, featuring pools and high-end guest rooms, have been built in recent years in the West Bank's Area C —under full Israeli control—raising concerns among local Jewish residents.

The resorts are located on the outskirts of the Palestinian village of Al-Mudawwar near the West Bank barrier and close to several Israeli towns in the area.

Security officials described the construction as a security threat. "This is illegal construction very close to the border," they said. "Violations that led to the October 6 mindset in Israel must not be repeated. Illegal structures must be demolished, especially in Area C near the border."

The resorts are owned by Abdallah Odeh from Qalqilya and have gained popularity on social media, with thousands of followers on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok . Videos promoting the resorts to Palestinian visitors are widely shared.

Pro-settler Israeli NGO Regavim sent an urgent letter to Defense Minister Israel Katz , Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich , IDF Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fox, and IDF Civil Administration head Brig. Gen. Hisham Ibrahim, demanding enforcement action.

"This illegal complex is yet another example of lawlessness. The offenders show no fear of legal consequences — not only do they operate the illegal resort, but they openly advertise it on social media," the letter said.

The security threat along the border is a major concern for nearby Jewish and Palestinian residents, fearing scenarios similar to the October 7 attack . According to Regavim, which monitors Palestinian construction inside and outside the Green Line, at least 19,000 illegal structures have been built within a kilometer of the border fence in recent years, despite much of the area being designated as military zones or state land.

Shomron Regional Council head Yossi Dagan warned, "This isn’t just a blatant legal violation — it’s a severe security risk that Israel cannot afford to ignore. We've been warning for years that illegal Palestinian construction in Area C, especially near the barrier, is not just about governance — it’s a direct threat to residents’ safety."

"If decisive action isn’t taken, we’ll face a dangerous reality that threatens not just Jewish communities but all Israelis," he added. "I expect security forces to immediately demolish these structures, investigate how illegal construction in such a strategic location was allowed to progress and prevent similar cases in the future."

Regavim's policy director Avraham Binyamin claimed the construction is part of a broader Palestinian effort to "establish facts on the ground, seize land and encroach on state property — right next to Israeli communities and major highways.

"The border cannot be a no-man’s land. The state must restore deterrence and act decisively against this massive, violent takeover, which could quickly become an immediate and tangible threat to Israeli citizens."

"For the past two years, Minister Smotrich has worked to change enforcement policy against illegal construction and Palestinian land grabs in Judea and Samaria. This includes staffing key positions, increasing enforcement resources and optimizing their use," Smotrich's office said in a statement.

"During his tenure, illegal construction has decreased by about 50%, while demolitions have increased by 30% — and efforts continue. The minister thanks Regavim for aiding in identifying illegal construction and pressuring for stronger enforcement. The specific case will be referred to enforcement authorities for action according to priorities and professional discretion."

Oranit Council head Or Piron Zomer added, "We take Palestinian illegal construction very seriously. The lack of enforcement leads to more and more buildings encroaching on state land near the fence, posing a real danger to our residents. These structures, along with illegal event halls in the area, regularly disrupt our residents' quality of life.

"We demand immediate enforcement and a continuous crackdown on these violations, which could enable further threats in the future. Over the past year, we’ve conducted site visits with all relevant authorities, from the IDF Civil Administration’s inspection unit to the Central Command chief. We trust our security forces but we insist on immediate and uncompromising enforcement."