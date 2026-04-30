Report that Trump is considering long blockade on Iran caused jump in oil price

Expectations that oil prices would plunge after the war ended, or at least amid the relative calm now prevailing between the United States and Iran, have proven wrong. Brent crude is currently trading at around $119 a barrel, while WTI crude is around $106. Both are up about 7%.

Expectations that oil prices would plunge after the war ended, or at least amid the relative calm now prevailing between the United States and Iran, have proven wrong. Brent crude is currently trading at around $119 a barrel, while WTI crude is around $106. Both are up about 7%.

Expectations that oil prices would plunge after the war ended, or at least amid the relative calm now prevailing between the United States and Iran, have proven wrong. Brent crude is currently trading at around $119 a barrel, while WTI crude is around $106. Both are up about 7%.

The increase comes after reports that a White House official said U.S. President Donald Trump and representatives of oil companies discussed imposing a months-long blockade on Iran, if necessary. Meanwhile, Iranian state television quoted a senior security source in the Islamic Republic threatening “unprecedented military action” if the

The increase comes after reports that a White House official said U.S. President Donald Trump and representatives of oil companies discussed imposing a months-long blockade on Iran, if necessary. Meanwhile, Iranian state television quoted a senior security source in the Islamic Republic threatening “unprecedented military action” if the