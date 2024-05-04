IDF, Shin Bet eliminate senior PIJ terrorist who led October 7 attack

An operation led by the IDF and Shin Bet using Israeli Air Force attack helicopters successfully eliminated senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) commander Ayman Zareb in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported late Saturday.
It was also reported that Zareb led Hamas’ Nukhba forces’ attack on the Israeli community of Sufa and the military base located close to it on October 7 and prepared PIJ forces for fighting in the southern part of the Strip.
Earlier on Saturday an Israel Police officer serving in the National Counter-Terrorism Unit (Yamam) was critically injured during an operation in the West Bank near the Palestinian city of Tulkarem and was evacuated to the hospital.
During the 13-hour operation led by security forces, terrorists barricaded themselves in one of the homes and opened fire on the troops. At least five terrorists were killed in the clash, and one of them turned himself in.
The forces fired Metador missiles at the house, attacked it using strike drones, and also employed bulldozers to demolish the building.
The IDF later confirmed the eliminated terrorists were involved in a shooting attack near the settlement of Beit Lid. The deadly November 2 shooting claimed the life of 29-year-old Elhanan Klein, a father of three from the settlement of Enav in the northern West Bank.
Klein, a reservist on duty, was driving when terrorists overtook his vehicle between the Shavei Shomron and Enav settlements and opened fire. Klein lost control of his vehicle, which veered off the road and overturned. He was declared dead shortly after.