Hanukkah at Nova memorial site: bereaved father builds dozens of menorahs

lost his sons, Noam, 30, and Yuval Rabia, 33, who were murdered on Oct. 7 after fleeing the Psyduck party held between the kibbutzim of Nirim and Nir Oz. Since then, he has volunteered at the memorial site at the Nova festival grounds. For Hanukkah, he built dozens of menorahs, placed them beside photos of the victims and on Sunday evening lit the first candle at the site.

of those murdered and killed, spends long hours at the memorial and helps maintain the site while supporting bereaved families. He filmed a video of himself walking among the photos as dozens of menorahs burned. “Lighting the first Hanukkah candle at Nova,” he can be heard saying.

Rabia’s two sons were murdered along with Yuval’s fiancee, Noy Zafrani, 27. In August, during a visit to Tel Aviv, a mobile phone containing his memories of his sons was stolen. Several days later, the phone was located and police arrested a Sudanese foreign worker in Holon suspected of stealing it.

