Rockets, drones and terror attacks: 88 Israelis killed in October

Israel experienced one of its most challenging months since the beginning of the war in the month marking exactly one year since Hamas’ October 7 attack. Alongside impressive military actions, including the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and the ground offensive in southern Lebanon, 88 civilians and soldiers were killed in October, marking it the deadliest month in 2024.
November marks one month since IDF forces entered southern Lebanon, during which 37 soldiers have been killed in fighting there and along the northern border.
Fighting in Gaza continues to take a heavy toll. Nineteen soldiers fell in combat over the past month and another soldier died in an operational accident near the border. Additionally, it was confirmed that captive Idan Shtivi was killed on October 7, 2023, and his body remains held in Gaza along with 101 other hostages — both alive and deceased.
October was also marked by significant security incidents within Israel, with nine civilians, a police officer and a policewoman killed in terror attacks from Be'er Sheva to Hadera. The deadliest attack took place on the first day of the month when seven people were killed in a terror attack in Jaffa.
Thirteen civilians were killed by rocket or shrapnel impacts in northern Israel, seven of whom were killed on Thursday in Metula and the Haifa Bay area within a matter of hours on the last day of the month. Six soldiers were killed by drone strikes, including four combat soldiers hit by a deadly UAV strike at the Golani Brigade Training Base.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: