Iran protests intensify as exiled son of last Shah promises international support; Israel on alert

Following a tweet from the White House that appeared to hint at the possibility of a U.S. military strike in Iran, Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah, tweeted overnight between Sunday and Monday: “Iran's freedom is near. We are not alone. International support will soon arrive.”

Seen by many as a figurehead of the protest movement, Pahlavi addressed demonstrators in a lengthy post on the X platform: “We stand on the threshold of reclaiming our beloved Iran from the Islamic Republic. Khamenei and his regime have already suffered several heavy blows at your hands, and we must not allow them a moment to recover.

Israeli intelligence estimates that at least 1,000 Iranians have already been killed in the wave of protests sweeping the country, with hundreds of thousands reportedly taking to the streets. Demonstrations have intensified significantly since last Thursday, with widespread unrest gripping multiple regions.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to be presented with operational options regarding Iran. A tweet from the White House read: “God bless our troops, God bless America. And we’re just getting started.”

According to reports, protests have erupted at more than 80 locations across Iran in recent days , each with varying dynamics—some escalating into significant and violent clashes. Unlike previous days, and amid a nationwide internet blackout that has now lasted over 72 hours , few new videos emerged yesterday. One particularly disturbing video from several days ago showed dozens of body bags lying side by side and has since been widely circulated.

Israel is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining coordination with the U.S. government. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Sunday with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the unfolding protests . A senior Israeli official commented on the possibility of an American strike on Iran: “I don’t know anyone who can read Trump. But he has already taken a step—he drew a red line warning the ayatollahs not to harm protesters. That’s a very important move.”

Analysts believe the intensification of protests is driven by a range of factors, including ongoing water and electricity shortages, and widespread despair that many Iranians describe as a tightening noose—leading more citizens to take matters into their own hands. In response, the regime has cut off internet access in an effort to stifle dissent and prevent mobilization, though it has not yet deployed its full force.

So far, the Iranian regime has arrested more than 10,000 demonstrators. Graphic images from protest sites are only fueling more people to join. Compared to the 2022 protests that followed the death of Mahsa Amini—arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly—the current protest movement appears to involve even larger numbers.

Fear of miscalculation

The key question now is how long the current situation can persist and, if the regime collapses, who might take its place. Despite the unrest, the Islamic Republic remains a powerful force and has experience suppressing mass protests, including demonstrations involving two million people.

While the regime continues to imprison and kill protesters, Israel is monitoring events and sending clear messages if deterrence. Israeli officials are also concerned about the risk of miscalculation, in which Iran may misinterpret Israeli messaging and initiate a military confrontation.

In briefing materials circulated Sunday to ministers and government agencies, Israel’s National Public Diplomacy Directorate stated: “Any attempt by the Tehran regime to harm our sovereignty or citizens will be met with severe consequences. We will respond decisively and with force. We will not accept a reality in which the Tehran regime continues to threaten our very existence and the free world as a whole.”

The directorate added: “For decades, the Iranian terror regime has oppressed its own people, who yearn for freedom, liberty and justice, while standing against the values of the free world. Israel strongly condemns the brutal repression of the Iranian people.”

2 View gallery At least 72 hours without internet in Iran

Senior government officials went further, accusing the regime of “slaughtering protesters” and saying: “They are under immense pressure—cutting off internet access and gradually deploying regime-loyal forces like the Revolutionary Guards and the Basij.” Israel, they said, is preparing for all scenarios.