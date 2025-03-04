Report: Senior Hezbollah Radwan Force commander killed in Israeli drone strike

An Israeli official confirmed that a senior commander in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force was killed on Tuesday when a drone targeted a vehicle in Rashkenani, near the southern Lebanon city of Tyre. Footage published by Lebanese media showed the vehicle engulfed in flames after the strike.
Hours earlier, Israeli forces identified a suspect approaching them near the Philadelphi Corridor in the southern Gaza Strip. According to the IDF, the suspect posed an immediate threat and was shot.
The individual, a Palestinian local, was unarmed and killed. Palestinian reports described “intense gunfire” from Israeli military vehicles toward homes in Rafah’s Tel al-Sultan neighborhood.
The incidents come amid heightened tensions over a possible resumption of fighting, following the end of the cease-fire, the halt of humanitarian aid deliveries and Hamas’ rejection of an extended deal mediated by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. “We will continue to act against any threat to Israeli civilians and forces,” the IDF said.
On Monday, the IDF targeted a suspicious motorboat off the coast of northern Khan Younis and fired at two individuals moving toward troops in southern Gaza. Palestinian media reported three injuries from a helicopter strike in Khan Younis’ Mawasi area and two fatalities from a drone strike on an UNRWA school in central Rafah.
Palestinians also reported “intensive flights of Israeli reconnaissance drones” over Khan Younis. The IDF said it had fired warning shots before striking the motorboat and confirmed that the two individuals in southern Gaza posed an immediate threat.
Meanwhile, incoming IDF Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir—who will officially take over from Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi on Wednesday—has been conducting visits across combat zones to assess military readiness.
According to the IDF, Zamir held situational assessments in Gaza, Jenin and Lebanon, discussing attack plans with commanders in preparation for further operations.