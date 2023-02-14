Teenage terrorists becoming a concerning trend

A concerning trend, which came to light in the three terror attacks that took place in the last few weeks, is the involvement of teenagers in terror attacks.
The most recent attacks on Monday involved a 14-year-old in Jerusalem's Old City and a 13-year-old attacker at a checkpoint near the East Jerusalem Palestinian neighborhood Shu'afat.
A 13-year-old carried out the shooting attack in the Silawa or City of David neighborhood last month.
"We are witnessing a pattern with minors and we need to be aware of this," said Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai at the scene of the Shu'afat attack on Monday.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich blamed incitement in mosques, schools, and social networks.
"13 and 14-year-old kids go out to murder Jews only because they are Jewish," he said. "They grow up in a violent and inciting society that brainwashes them to hate Israel."
The international research and policy institute IMPACT-SE, which analyzes schoolbooks and curricula for compliance with UNESCO-defined standards on peace and tolerance, examined the curriculum taught in the Islamic boys' school at the Shu'afat Refugee Camp and found that some textbooks consist of content that encourages the pupils to sacrifice themselves.
For example, an Arab textbook on the subject of reading comprehension included a story that glorifies a suicide attack in which Palestinians "cut the throats of enemy soldiers" and "wore explosive belts." The descriptions are accompanied by an illustration of Israeli soldiers who were shot to death by an armed Palestinian.
A lesson in an Islamic education book, published last September by the Palestinian Ministry of Education in Ramallah, dedicates a whole chapter to teach that martyrdom is a "duty" in fighting enemies, and that it brings honor and glory, as well as guarantees entry into heaven. This book even has the pupils write about attacks carried out by Palestinians, and teaches them that whoever doesn't sacrifice himself is weak.