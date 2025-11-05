Hamas says found another Israeli hostage’s body in Gaza; handover expected tonight

Hamas announced Wednesday evening that it has located the body of another Israeli hostage during searches in the Shijaiyah neighborhood of Gaza City.

The terrorist group said it would hand over the remains at 9 p.m. local time. The body is expected to be transferred to Israel via the International Committee of the Red Cross and sent to the National Center of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv for identification.

2 View gallery Search for remains of Israeli hostages in Gaza ( Photo: AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi )

The announcement comes one day after the remains of IDF soldier Staff Sgt. Itay Chen were returned and laid to rest in Israel. Chen, a tank crew member from the 7th Armored Brigade's 77th Battalion, was killed during fierce fighting on October 7 in the Gaza border region.

His body was transferred by Hamas to the Red Cross in northern Gaza on Tuesday, and then handed over to Israeli military and intelligence personnel before being flown to Israel with full military honors, accompanied by a military rabbi. The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed late Tuesday night that the body had been identified as Chen’s.

Chen’s father, Ruby Chen—one of the leading public advocates for the return of Israeli hostages—wrote on X: “Day 760. Itay has come home.” He and his wife, Hagit, had campaigned tirelessly for their son's return.

2 View gallery ( Photo: AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi )

Itay Chen served in the 77th Battalion's “Team Perez" and fought alongside his tank crew on the morning of the October 7 Hamas-led assault, as hundreds of terrorists stormed into Israeli territory. Three of the crew were taken hostage to Gaza: commander Capt. Daniel Perez , who was buried last month ; tank gunner Matan Angrest , who survived captivity and was released last month ; and Chen, whose remains were returned on Tuesday. The fourth crew member, Sgt. Tomer Leibovitz, was killed in battle that day.