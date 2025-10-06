Gaza ceasefire talks will last 'several days, if not more,' says senior official

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas on a potential ceasefire and hostage deal began Monday in Sharm el-Sheikh, with a senior official predicting that the first round will last several days as both sides work to finalize a comprehensive agreement.
The talks come one week after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled his plan to end the war in Gaza. Under the proposal, Hamas terrorists would release all 48 hostages they are holding in exchange for 250 Palestinian security prisoners and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.
“The negotiations will last at least several days, if not longer,” said a senior official familiar with the discussions, speaking with Reuters. The official said the objective is to reach a full and detailed accord before implementing a ceasefire, not a temporary or partial truce.
The Israeli delegation includes Deputy Shin Bet chief “M,” the government’s coordinator for hostages and missing persons Gal Hirsch, retired Maj. Gen. Nitzan Alon, the prime minister’s political adviser Ophir Falk, and representatives from the Mossad and the Israel Defense Forces. The team is scheduled to arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh later Monday, with formal talks expected to begin at 4 p.m.
Later this week, Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff are expected to join the discussions. Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, who leads Israel’s negotiating team, is set to join the talks around the same time, depending on developments. Egypt and Qatar are serving as mediators.
The Hamas delegation, led by senior terrorist and chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, arrived in Egypt on Sunday night.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed cautious optimism before the negotiations, saying, “I hope we can finish this the simple way.”
A senior Israeli official said a quick agreement is unlikely because both sides are seeking to finalize every element of the deal before implementation begins. “Hamas and Israel have agreed on the basic framework of Trump’s 20-point plan,” the official said. “The next stages of the talks are meant to address the specific details, which in the past required a long process.”
In earlier attempts to reach an agreement, mediators tried to establish an initial phase and postpone later stages, which led to the collapse of past talks. This time, according to officials, mediators will attempt to close gaps between Israel and Hamas across a range of disputed issues, including the pace of the IDF withdrawal from Gaza and the transition of governance from Hamas to an international force.
A senior Palestinian official told the Saudi-based Al-Hadath network that Hamas is insisting on the release of six prominent prisoners, including Fatah leader Marwan Barghouti and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine Secretary-General Ahmad Sa’adat. Hamas is also demanding the return of displaced residents to the Gaza Strip and plans to coordinate the transfer of hostages with other factions.