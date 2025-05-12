Hugs, selfies and grandma’s pastries: Edan Alexander reunites with family after release from Hamas captivity

Freed Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander reunited with his family Monday at a military reception point in southern Israel, hours after being released from Hamas captivity in Gaza .

Alexander, who had been held for 584 days, arrived at the Re’im base in the western Negev, where he embraced his parents and siblings—along with pastries baked by his grandmother. According to the IDF, he is undergoing a medical evaluation and is being supported by military medical and personnel staff.

Edan Alexander reunites with his family at the reception point on Re'im base ( Video: IDF )

Alexander’s mother, Yael, spoke to him during their initial call after he crossed to Israel: “You are strong, you are safe, you are home. We’ll see each other soon. I love you.”

Alexander, a 21-year-old originally from New Jersey who immigrated to Israel and served in the Golani Brigade, was handed over by Hamas to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Khan Younis. Footage of the transfer showed him standing unshackled, surrounded by armed terrorists and a Red Cross representative. He was not wearing military uniform, reportedly due to the diplomatic nature of his release, which was presented as a goodwill gesture to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Shortly after the handover, Alexander joined Israeli forces inside Gaza, crossed into Israeli territory and was flown by helicopter to the Re’im military base in southern Israel. There, he was embraced by his parents, Adi and Yael, and siblings Mika and Roy, who had flown in from the United States as soon as news of his release was confirmed.

From the helicopter en route to Tel Aviv’s Sourasky Medical Center, Alexander issued a brief message: “Thank you, President Trump. Am Yisrael Chai—Go Golani 51!”

Golani Brigade Commander Col. Shai Klapper addressed his troops in Gaza after Alexander’s release: “Today, as we fight a cruel and bloodthirsty enemy, we received word of Edan’s return. He fought with us on that horrific morning and is now back home. The Golani family embraces you. We are moved by your return and stand with you, bound by the brotherhood unique to our brown-beret brigade. The road ahead is long, the fighting is tough, and the cost is painful, but the Golani Brigade will not stop until victory.”

The Health Ministry later confirmed his arrival at Sourasky, where he is undergoing medical and psychological evaluations. “Hospital staff and medical professionals are prepared to provide any necessary care, including physical and psychological support,” the ministry said in a statement. It urged the public and media to respect the privacy of Alexander and his family during what it called “sensitive and critical moments in the transition from captivity to recovery.”

Edan Alexander joins IDF forces in Gaza ( Video: IDF )

The ministry added: “We are overjoyed by Edan’s return and continue to hope for the swift release of all remaining hostages.”

Earlier, public broadcaster Kan 11 reported that Alexander was tortured for weeks during Hamas interrogations and held with other hostages in tunnels in southern Gaza, without exposure to daylight. Captors reportedly referred to him as “the American.”

Crowds gathered near the Re’im base along Route 232, waving Israeli flags and photos of Alexander, celebrating his return.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and hostage affairs chief Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon visited the hostage recovery command center during Alexander’s return. “We are moved and grateful for the return of Edan, an IDF soldier, to his home,” Zamir said. “At the same time, we remain committed to bringing back the 58 hostages still held by Hamas. They remain at the forefront of our mission. We will continue to act with all available tools to bring them home.”