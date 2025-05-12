Tortured by Hamas, known as ‘the American’: Edan Alexander’s ordeal in captivity

According to a report by public broadcaster Kan, the Israeli-American was referred to by his Hamas captors as “the American.” He was subjected to severe torture during lengthy interrogations and was held alongside other hostages in southern Gaza, confined to a tunnel with no access to daylight.

According to a report by public broadcaster Kan, the Israeli-American was referred to by his Hamas captors as “the American.” He was subjected to severe torture during lengthy interrogations and was held alongside other hostages in southern Gaza, confined to a tunnel with no access to daylight.

According to a report by public broadcaster Kan, the Israeli-American was referred to by his Hamas captors as “the American.” He was subjected to severe torture during lengthy interrogations and was held alongside other hostages in southern Gaza, confined to a tunnel with no access to daylight.