Trump speaks flanked by freed hostages and families of captives

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed skepticism about the Gaza ceasefire deal on Monday when asked if he was confident that all three phases of the agreement would be implemented.
After his inauguration the president invited freed hostages Noa Argamani and Shoshan Haran as well as members of the families of other captives and the parents of slain IDF soldier and U.S. citizen Omer Neutra, to stand by him as he spoke at the Capital One hall in Washington. "We never stopped praying for you," he said. They wore yellow scarves and held pictures of hostages and chanted with the crowd "Bring them home."
Trump thanked his envoy Steve Witkoff who " has tremendous power of persuasion," after reportedly bringing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to the cease-fire and hostage exchange deal. "Three young ladies that came home yesterday, were hurt. "It's a disgrace." he said "we're so glad you are united with your friends and family."
In his speech Trump said he would release the "hostages" held in the U.S. after the January 6 2021 Capital riots, which he proceeded to do by executive order, soon after.
After the speech Trump spoke to some of the group and told them that if he were president the Oct. 7 massacre would not have happened. He went on to say that Iran would have been broke and would not have had money for Hamas and Hezbollah.
Ronen Neutra, Omer's father told ynet that Trump had made a real gesture to the hostages and their families. "I hope there it will be a commitment. This is not something he will abandon easily," he said. "This would not have been the case under Biden. They are very focused on success and will not allow politicians and others to thwart the deal. Now le't see that they will really bring results."
Earlier Trump said he wants to be a peace maker. "One Day before I took office, the hostages are coming home to their families.