Netanyahu confidants admit: political, military leadership don't know how much longer war will last

Israel’s political and military leadership does not know how much longer the war will last and is struggling to read U.S. President Donald Trump, sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged Thursday. Meanwhile, assessments indicate that as the conflict appears to be moving toward a conclusion, Iran is pressuring the Houthis to join a final blow in order to help “maximize gains.”
Trump himself has issued mixed signals in recent days regarding the end of the war. Although Israeli officials estimated Wednesday that it could be nearing its conclusion — possibly within days — there has reportedly been no progress in talks between Tehran and Washington, and no meeting has yet been scheduled in Pakistan, as was suggested earlier this week.
Last weekend, Trump threatened to destroy Iran’s power stations if it did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz. But on Sunday, he abruptly announced that negotiations with the Islamic Republic had begun and delayed the strike. The five-day deadline he set is due to expire tomorrow, but during a Cabinet meeting Thursday evening he did not rule out extending it. “I don’t know yet. Witkoff, J.D. and Jared will tell me what they think and how it’s going. We have a lot of time, you know? It’s a day in ‘Trump time.’ A day — you know what that is? It’s an eternity,” the president said, adding that the United States continues to move ahead of schedule in achieving its objectives.
Hours earlier, in a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump issued what appeared to be a warning to Iran if it fails to advance in the negotiations. “The Iranian representatives are very different and strange. They are ‘begging’ us for a deal — which is what they should be doing because they have been militarily destroyed and have no chance of recovering — yet they publicly say they are only ‘reviewing the proposal.’ They need to start getting serious soon, before it’s too late, because once that happens, there is no way back, and it won’t be pretty,” the president warned.
During the Cabinet meeting, envoy Steve Witkoff provided an update on the negotiations, saying there are “strong signs” that an agreement can be reached. He said he and fellow envoy Jared Kushner are trying to convince Iran it has no good alternatives other than “more death and destruction,” and argued that Tehran appears to be “looking for an exit path from the war.”
Although Trump described the talks as “very significant,” he did not rule out the possibility that no agreement would ultimately be reached. Asked by reporters whether he would consider seizing Iranian oil if necessary, he did not dismiss the idea: “Look, I’m not going to talk about that, but it’s an option.” He was also asked whether Iran should be allowed to charge transit fees to vessels crossing the strait and replied: “No, but they’re doing it a little.”
For their part, the Houthis have yet to join the fighting despite repeated warnings and assessments in recent weeks. Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said in a speech Thursday: “Our position is clear against America and Israel, and we have no aggressive intentions toward any Muslim country. We call on all countries of the Islamic world to unite on one front to put an end to Zionist aggression and American tyranny directed at the entire Muslim community.”
He called for protests in Yemen on Friday, but once again stopped short of announcing entry into the conflict, following the heavy blow his government sustained in an Israeli strike that killed the prime minister and many ministers, as well as the Houthi chief of staff.
First published: 20:41, 03.26.26