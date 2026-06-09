Israeli minister makes secret Moscow visit to advance Soviet Jewry heritage center

Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu has returned to Israel after a secret visit to Moscow, the first by an Israeli government representative in Russia in three years.
The visit, held against the backdrop of sensitive political relations between Israel and Russia and the war in Ukraine, was intended to advance and accelerate the establishment of the Heritage Center for the Jews of the former Soviet Union, planned for construction in Rishon LeZion at a cost of more than 100 million shekels (around 34 million dollars).
During his stay in the Russian capital, Eliyahu held a series of meetings with senior figures from Russian Jewry, financial partners and cultural and intellectual figures expected to take part in supporting the project. As part of the visit, the minister also toured the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center, considered the largest Jewish museum in Europe.
The museum, inaugurated in 2012 at an investment of about 50 million dollars, presents the history of Russian Jewry using advanced technologies and interactive exhibits. According to officials involved in the project, some of the museum’s content and curatorial approaches may serve as inspiration for the heritage center to be built in Israel.
During the remainder of his visit, the minister toured Jewish institutions across Moscow, including synagogues, community centers and educational institutions serving the city’s large Jewish population.
The establishment of the Heritage Center for the Jews of the former Soviet Union was approved by a government decision in May 2024, initiated by the Ministry of Heritage. Rishon LeZion was chosen as the site for the center, with funding expected to be shared between government ministries, the municipality and the Leviev family.