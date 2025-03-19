'I'm not okay until all hostages return': Freed IDF lookout says she's just beginning to overcome the trauma

Karina Ariev, a 20-year-old from Jerusalem’s Pisgat Ze’ev neighborhood, is one of seven female soldiers abducted from the Nahal Oz military base during Hamas’ October 7 attack. After spending 477 days in captivity in Gaza, she was released and is now speaking out about her experience, the ongoing trauma, and her mission to ensure that the remaining hostages are not forgotten.

“My condition is much better than it was a month and a half ago, that’s clear,” Ariev said in a special interview as part of the “Heroines of the Nation” project. “But unfortunately, I can’t say that I’m okay. I won’t be until all 59 hostages return.”

Karina Ariev's interview

Ariev, who was serving as a military lookout at the time of the attack, described the horrors of captivity—being held in the dark, suffering through the cold, and enduring harsh treatment by her captors. She recalled the moment of her release as “getting my freedom back.”

Since her return, she has been a vocal advocate for those still in captivity, including speaking at a rally in Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square. “My role now is to keep fighting until all my brothers and sisters who were kidnapped also regain their freedom,” she said.

<< Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv >>

During the interview, Ariev sent a direct message in English to former U.S. President Donald Trump, urging continued efforts to bring the hostages home. She also addressed her fellow captives in Arabic: “I and so many others are fighting for you. We will bring you back. We will never forget you.”

Life after October 7

Before the attack, Ariev was a typical 19-year-old soldier. “Life was really good,” she recalled. “I had my friends from the army, my friends from home. We would dance, cook, make TikTok videos. Everything felt perfect.”

That life was shattered at 6:29 a.m. on October 7 , when Hamas terrorists stormed her base. Ariev and several other soldiers sought shelter in a reinforced room, but the attackers threw grenades inside, injuring them before taking them hostage. They were dragged, barefoot and wounded, into Gaza, where they remained in captivity for nearly a year and a half.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Omar Al-Qatta, AFP )

Since her return, Ariev has struggled to process what happened. “I don’t see myself as a heroine,” she said. “I still can’t fully grasp what I went through.” Instead, she sees her mother and sister as the true heroes, praising them for their relentless fight to bring her home.

But she also honors another group of heroines: “The 22 women from my base in Nahal Oz who were murdered on October 7. They are not just my personal heroes—they should be heroes for all of Israel and the entire world.”

Holding onto unity and hope

Ariev’s best friend, Aviv Hajaj, was one of those killed in the attack . “She was an incredible person—humble, kind, with strong values. Everyone who met her was drawn to her,” Ariev said. “I still talk about her in the present tense. There’s no such thing as speaking about her in the past. She’s with me until the end.”

Despite the trauma, Ariev remains committed to the fight for the hostages and to preserving the unity she believes is critical for Israel’s strength. “I think what keeps us going is hope—the belief that in the end, things will be okay,” she said. “That’s what makes you strong. That’s what helps you survive.”

2 View gallery ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

She urged Israelis to hold onto that unity: “It’s not just a cliché. It’s what enables us to overcome everything and come out stronger. It’s so important to protect that.”

Ariev’s battle is far from over, but she remains determined. “Right now, I don’t really have any dreams,” she admitted. “I just want to slowly return to normal, to see everyone come home, and to somehow begin to heal from this trauma that we are still living through every day.”