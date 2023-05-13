Gazan worker killed in rocket attack as PIJ pounds the south

One Gazan laborer was killed, and two others were wounded on Saturday from a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket strike on southern Israel.
Abdallah Abu Gva a 34-year-old father to six and his brother were seriously wounded, while an Israeli Bedouin man was in light-moderate condition, however, Abu Gva later died of his wounds in the Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheba, and his brother Hamed Abu Gva remains in critical condition.
Abdallah was the second person in Israel to be killed by rocket fire since the outset of Operation Shield and Arrow on Tuesday. The hothouse where Gazan laborers were working is defined as an "open area" where sirens can't be installed. Thus, the three men who were working there could not take shelter because no alarm was sounded when the rockets were fired.
Meanwhile, sirens blared in the Gaza border communities and Sderot after nearly two hours without rocket fire from the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was to hold a situation assessment at 19 pm local time, with the participation of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, and other officials.
Earlier, after an assessment held by the IDF chief of staff Halevi, the military commander approved planned offensive action, according to a spokesperson. "We achieved a high number of our military goals in the campaign," Halevi said. "From the opening strike and onwards, the achievements are growing and accumulating. The ongoing PIJ rocket fire allows us to deepen our scope. We are prepared to continue the targeted assassinations as we have done in recent days," he said.