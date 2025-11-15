Hostage Square rally: Families, survivors call for return of remaining hostages still in Gaza

The war may be over, but 771 days after the October 7 massacre, three hostages' bodies remain in Gaza. As on every Saturday night, thousands gathered at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv, calling for continued efforts to bring them home: Ran Gvili , Dror Or and Sudthisak Rinthalak .

Among those who spoke at the rally was former hostage Guy Gilboa Dalal , in his first public appearance since being released in a deal with Hamas on October 13 — 738 days after being abducted. In his speech, Guy described being taken from the Nova music festival, alongside his friend Evyatar David, and the pain of not knowing the fate of his brother, Gal, or his friends, Ron Tzarfati and Idan Harmati.

13 View gallery Guy Gilboa Dalal gestures to the crowd at the rally ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

“I’m Guy Gilboa Dalal, and I’m finally home,” he began. “On October 7, I left home with my friends Idan Harmati, Ron Tzarfati — may their memories be a blessing — and Evyatar David for the Nova festival. We were really looking forward to it. We had a great time, and I was especially happy when my brother Gal joined us around 6 a.m. Shortly after that, the rockets started, and the terrorists arrived. We ran and hid. I was kidnapped with Evyatar, not knowing what had happened to Gal, Idan or Ron. On the day I was freed, I learned that Idan and Ron had been brutally murdered. They will always be in my heart.”

He continued: “I stand here today after two long, hard years that felt like an eternity — two years of darkness, longing and fear, but also hope that I refused to give up. That hope came from you. Before I was taken into the tunnels, I saw pictures from this square. You gave me strength and hope — Am Yisrael, who doesn’t forget its brothers. Thank you!”

“Thank you to the brave and heroic IDF soldiers who stood strong to defend the Land of Israel — both regulars and reservists who left their families and businesses behind. I am standing here today because of you. IDF soldiers gave their bodies and souls so that I could come home. I salute you and send my deepest condolences to the families of the fallen and wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded.”

Guy ended his speech with a plea: “We will not forget for a moment the three hostages still in Gaza — Ran, Dror and Sudthisak. Their families, and all of Israel, are waiting for them. The mission isn’t complete until they all return — until the last hostage comes home. Am Yisrael Chai.”

13 View gallery From the right: Evyatar David, Guy Gilboa Dalal, the late Ron Tzarfati and the late Idan Harmati

13 View gallery Guy, tonight at the rally at Hostage Square ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

13 View gallery ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

Also speaking at the rally was freed hostage Maxim Herkin . “It’s very emotional for me to stand here,” Herkin said. “I didn’t prepare a speech. I’m just speaking from the heart, like I always do. I’m here because of you. I’m finally living my dream. For two years, I dreamed of this moment — of the chance to stand here and say thank you. You are the real heroes. You brought me home — not just me, but almost all of the guys, right? We’ve come such a long way, and we have just a little more to go. We’ll give it everything we’ve got, one last push, and we’ll reach the finish line. We’ll bring all our hostages home. I want you to know there’s a place in my heart for every one of you.”

Herkin continued: “When I was sitting in the tunnels and I saw all this strength, the stage, the crowds, the signs, the whole struggle and all the madness, I said one simple thing: If I could physically stand here and hug all eight million of us — however many we are — and just say thank you, I would. So I’m hugging you from here, from the stage.”

“I want to say it again — and ask you all — I admire you. Please keep this going. Despite all the hardship and tragedy we’ve endured, this mutual care, this help, this strength we have — we can’t afford to lose it. We just need to keep going, to cherish it and we will get through this. I want to say thank you. Thank you so much. I owe you my life.”

13 View gallery Maxim Herkin ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

13 View gallery ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

At the start of the rally, the parents of Staff Sgt. Itay Chen — whose body was returned to Israel for burial as part of the recent deal — addressed the crowd. His father, Ruby, thanked those in attendance and demonstrators across the country, saying, “You forced the Israeli government to understand that its duty is not only to protect its citizens but also to bring them home — some for rehabilitation, others for a proper burial.”

He added, “I believe the war of October 7 is a turning point in Israeli history. It will define the values that guide our people going forward. The question is: will we embrace values of mutual responsibility and aid, like the heroes who fought in the war? Or will we let our elected officials return to their obsession with the three Ps—power, prestige and profit — at our expense?”

13 View gallery Ruby and Hagit Chen, the parents of the late Itai Chen, at the rally in Hostage Square tonight ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

Quoting Idan Amedi, he continued: “This is not a war of revival. Revival is a painful process that begins with acknowledging trauma and disaster. It requires admitting failure, recognizing destruction — not sweeping facts under the rug. Only when we confront these truths, investigate and fix our internal flaws can we rise again. The return of the three remaining hostages will be the sign that the war of October 7 has truly ended. To those who oppose a state commission of inquiry, I warn you: history will judge you harshly. Your names will carry a mark of shame for generations after the public sends you home.”

He concluded with a deeply personal message: “To my son and the other hostages, I’m sorry it took two years to bring you back. We will hold accountable those who claimed it couldn’t be done earlier — and those whose actions led to the deaths of 46 hostages in captivity. It was possible. It is necessary. And I will be here to ensure we build something better, so that my son’s sacrifice — and that of the others — will not be in vain. We’re here, and we won’t give up until the last hostage returns.”

13 View gallery ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

13 View gallery ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

Also speaking was Chami Goldin, brother of Lt. Hadar Goldin , whose body was returned to Israel after an 11-year battle led by his family following his abduction during 2014’s Operation Protective Edge. Chami described the three remaining hostages as his own brothers and demanded their return: “There’s no excuse in the world not to bring them back. Bring my brothers — your brothers — home.”

Earlier in the evening, a parallel rally took place at the Arches Junction in Sha’ar HaNegev. There, twin siblings Gali and Ziv Berman — who were kidnapped together from Kibbutz Kfar Aza during the October 7 attack — spoke publicly for the first time. Though abducted together, they spent 738 days in captivity apart, reuniting only upon their release last month.

As the crowd welcomed them with applause and chants of “They’re home!”, Ziv opened with a smile, joking about their delay in arriving. “Good evening, Sha’ar HaNegev. Good evening, Arches Junction. We waited so long to return home — to stand before you not as pictures or stories, but as Ziv and Gali, in the flesh.”

Gali continued: “The road here — driving on Route 232, the same road we traveled every day — brought back all the memories. Every tree, every turn, every meter reminded us how much we missed home. A simple word, but for us, it’s the fulfillment of prayer, of struggle, of a hope that refused to break.”

13 View gallery Ziv (right) and Gali Berman at the evening rally at Sha'ar HaNegev ( Photo: Erez Volach )

13 View gallery ( Photo: Meir Even Haim )

Ziv added: “We stand here today with full hearts. Thank you for every day you didn’t give up on us. For every Saturday you carried our names. For every moment when your voice became ours — when we couldn’t speak for ourselves.”

Gali then addressed residents of the Gaza border communities: “You’ve endured unimaginable loss and pain. Yet you still found the strength to hold on, to unify, to comfort, to support. This isn’t just a community — it’s a family. Our return is the result of sacrifice, bravery and a sense of responsibility that can’t be taken for granted. We don’t forget that — not for a second.”

Ziv followed: “We’re here as people who came back from captivity — from darkness, from the deepest fears. The road to healing is still long, but our very presence here is proof of the strength we have as a people and a region.” Gali concluded: “Now that we’re back, we understand the responsibility born within us — to be the voice of those still in captivity. Until the last hostage comes home.”

Ziv described visiting the Kfar Aza cemetery for the first time: “We walked among the graves and couldn’t believe what we saw — how the names of our closest friends were now etched in stone. Our friends from ‘Young Generation’ — people who sat with us, laughed with us, shared life with us — now engraved on headstones. It still hasn’t sunk in. The pain is with us — it’s part of the heart that came back.”

Gali added: “We want to take a moment to honor the bereaved families — those who carry wounds that will never heal, yet still stand beside us. Your strength and grace light the way for all of us. Deep thanks to the security forces — IDF, police, Magen David Adom, firefighters — and everyone who worked tirelessly to bring us home. We are here because of you.”

13 View gallery ( Photo: Meir Even Haim )

Ziv offered a heartfelt tribute: “A moment of appreciation for someone very special — Avi Rosenfeld, head of the hostage task force in Sha’ar HaNegev. Avi, you were our family’s anchor. Your presence, care and dedication gave us real strength in the hardest moments. We’ll never forget what you told our mother: ‘Until your children hug you and you smile — I won’t stop.’ And today — we’re here. Hugging. Smiling.”

Gali wrapped up with a lighthearted note: “And one last thing, dear Avi — now that we’re home, we’re ready to get back on the soccer field. Be prepared — we’re coming for another championship with the Kfar Aza Foxes. And in closing — from pain, from fulfilled hope and from the responsibility still ahead — we say loud and clear: Am Yisrael Chai!”

At the Arches Junction rally, Dorit and Yuval Or — the parents of hostage Dror Or , whose body is still in Gaza — also spoke. “It’s hard to be the last ones,” Dorit said. “Another day, and another. Our nerves are stretched thin. The return of the living hostages still feels like a miracle to me — an actual miracle. I wish for healing every single day. The return of the fallen hostages is happening — but not at the pace or in the way we hoped. And yet, somehow, it’s happening. At the same time, our fears keep growing — whether Dror will be found, and when he will be returned. We trust our army to make it happen. May we merit to bury him properly in Be’eri, next to his beloved Yonet. His children need it. We need it. And it will happen. As long as quiet is maintained and our government doesn’t fall for provocation — neither ours nor theirs—because another war would destroy any chance of bringing Dror home.”

13 View gallery Bar and Mor Godard, daughters of the late Meny Godard, at the rally at Sha'ar HaNegev ( Photo: Erez Volach )