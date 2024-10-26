U.S. satisfied after Israeli Iran strike, warns Tehran of consequences if responds

A senior White House official on Saturday said that the Biden administration worked with Israeli leaders in recent weeks to encourage them to carry out a precise and proportionate strike on Iran with minimum risk to civilian casualties, in retaliation for the Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israel earlier this month. The Israeli strike "was extensive, it was targeted, it was precise," he said.
Israel launched a three-hour strike on Iranian military targets around the country, outside populated areas. According to the IDF, the military targeted "missile manufacturing facilities, surface-to-air missile arrays and additional Iranian aerial capabilities."
The official who spoke to reporters after the Israeli strike ended, said U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the situation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week and encouraged him to plan an attack that would deter further Iranian strikes against Israel while reducing the chance for further escalation. He said that was the goal of both the U.S. and Israel.
The official mentioned the U.S. deployment of the THAAD missile defense system to Israel, to protect against Iranian missiles and said that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have proven that they would always come to the defense of Israel against Iran and its terrorist proxies.
He said that if Iran chose to respond once again, "We will be ready and there will be consequences on Iran." However, he added, the administration does not want to see that happen. "This should be the end of direct exchange of fire between the two countries, the official said
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: