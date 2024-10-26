U.S. satisfied after Israeli Iran strike, warns Tehran of consequences if responds

A White House official speaking to reporters after the strike says the administration urged Israel to carry out a precise, targeted strike that would deter Iran from further attacks and avoid regional escalation  

Daniel Edelson, New York|
A senior White House official on Saturday said that the Biden administration worked with Israeli leaders in recent weeks to encourage them to carry out a precise and proportionate strike on Iran with minimum risk to civilian casualties, in retaliation for the Iranian ballistic missile attack on Israel earlier this month. The Israeli strike "was extensive, it was targeted, it was precise," he said.
Israel launched a three-hour strike on Iranian military targets around the country, outside populated areas. According to the IDF, the military targeted "missile manufacturing facilities, surface-to-air missile arrays and additional Iranian aerial capabilities."
2 View gallery
תיעוד ערבי מהתקיפה באיראןתיעוד ערבי מהתקיפה באיראן
Israeli strike on Iran on Saturday
The official who spoke to reporters after the Israeli strike ended, said U.S. President Joe Biden discussed the situation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week and encouraged him to plan an attack that would deter further Iranian strikes against Israel while reducing the chance for further escalation. He said that was the goal of both the U.S. and Israel.
Israeli strike on Iran on Saturday
The official mentioned the U.S. deployment of the THAAD missile defense system to Israel, to protect against Iranian missiles and said that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have proven that they would always come to the defense of Israel against Iran and its terrorist proxies.
2 View gallery
בנימין נתניהו בבור במהלך התקיפה באיראן, הקריה שבתל אביבבנימין נתניהו בבור במהלך התקיפה באיראן, הקריה שבתל אביב
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant with senior members of the IDF during the Israeli strike on Iran
(Photo: GPO)
He said that if Iran chose to respond once again, "We will be ready and there will be consequences on Iran." However, he added, the administration does not want to see that happen. "This should be the end of direct exchange of fire between the two countries, the official said

