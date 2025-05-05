From raids to territorial control: This is the IDF’s plan for next phase of Gaza War

Israel’s Security Cabinet convened Sunday overnight to approve the next phase of the war in Gaza , alongside a new round of reserve call-ups that have triggered public unease — particularly among the hostages’ families . In light of the developments, it's important to clarify what was actually approved, what wasn't and what ministers were told regarding risks to the hostages.

A warning by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir aired Sunday detailing that a military operation could lead to the loss of the hostages, was not tied to the plan approved last night. The warning was made two weeks ago and referred to a scenario involving a full-scale ground operation across the entire Gaza Strip.

4 View gallery Protest calling for release of hostages, IDF soldiers in Gaza ( Photo: Tal Shahar, IDF Spokseperson's Unit )

By contrast, the plan approved last night is broad but limited in scope and explicitly avoids operations in areas where hostages are believed to be held. A senior IDF official clarified: “We don’t intend to enter areas where there is concern that hostages may be located.” The army will coordinate closely with the Hostage and Missing Persons Headquarters, headed by Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon.

What’s included in the next phase of the war?

The upcoming phase shifts from targeted raids to the seizure and holding of territory — not across the entire Strip, but in specific zones. It will include above- and below-ground clearing operations and intensified activity in the Hamas tunnel network, only a quarter of which has been fully neutralized.

The goal is to replicate the operation in Rafah where, despite heavy destruction, Hamas’ underground infrastructure wasn't entirely cut off. The IDF is now working to achieve complete control of the area , including defeating the Rafah Brigade, this time for real.

This new phase - which has been dubbed Operation Gideon's Chariots - won’t begin immediately. First, the military must complete troop mobilization, a process reportedly hindered by low turnout and broader public sentiment. The operation also hinges on the completion of tactical planning and U.S. President Donald Trump’s upcoming visit to Gulf states in the region.

4 View gallery IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ( Photo: President's Residence )

“We're increasing the pressure to bring our people home and defeat Hamas,” Zamir said during a visit to the Navy's elite Shayetet 13 unit on Sunday. “We’ll operate in additional areas and destroy all infrastructures — both above and below ground.”

Humanitarian aid and political disagreements

Another element of the cabinet's decision involves preparations for the resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza . The aid will eventually be distributed by an international fund that will supervise deliveries to prevent Hamas from intercepting them.

Although the exact start date hasn't been decided, the plan was approved by a wide majority. Far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Orit Strock opposed it, claiming Gazans already have “enough” supplies, but their stance was not adopted.

The IDF has warned that supplies in Gaza will run out within a month and Zamir said starving the population would violate international law. According to him, there’s no intention of returning to the previous volume of 650 aid trucks per day. Instead, aid will be limited to essentials, under strict supervision to ensure it reaches civilians rather than Hamas terrorists.

4 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Crucially, Zamir strongly opposes IDF soldiers distributing the aid themselves — a position he agreed upon with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz two weeks ago.

His message appeared directed not only at the dissenting ministers but also at Netanyahu-aligned media figures who have portrayed Zamir as too similar to his predecessor Herzi Halevi — a comparison some are pushing for political convenience.

Full cabinet backing and Netanyahu’s endorsement

A senior Israeli official said Monday morning that the cabinet unanimously approved the new military plan, which the official described as proposed by Zamir and fully aligned with Netanyahu’s declared goals of “defeating Hamas and returning the hostages.”

The cabinet also approved, by a wide majority, the conditional resumption of humanitarian aid — if needed — in a way that would prevent Hamas from seizing control and erode its governance capabilities.

4 View gallery IDF soldiers in Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

According to the official, the plan includes taking and holding territory in Gaza, pushing the local population southward for protection, stripping Hamas of its ability to distribute humanitarian aid and launching heavy strikes on Hamas targets—actions intended to help bring about the terror group’s defeat.

In the cabinet discussion, Zamir said: “We are on the path to defeating Hamas, in a way that will also contribute to bringing back the hostages.” Netanyahu called the plan “a good one” because it could achieve both key objectives: Hamas’ defeat and the hostages’ return.

Netanyahu stressed that the plan marks a strategic shift: “We are moving from raids to territorial control and staying in the areas we take.” He also reiterated his support for Trump’s initiative to facilitate voluntary emigration of Gazans, noting that talks with several countries on the matter are ongoing.