Israel warns of Beirut strikes after Hezbollah drone incursion near border

Hezbollah aircraft exploded on Sunday morning in Israeli territory in what the IDF described as a “military area.” Israel has threatened to respond with strikes in Beirut’s Dahieh district for any fire toward Israeli communities, but did not say what would happen if attacks hit bases or areas designated as military inside Israel.

In an official statement on Sunday, after alerts were triggered at 08:07, the IDF said “two suspicious aerial targets were identified that fell in the State of Israel near the border with Lebanon. There are no casualties and the incident is under investigation.” Military sources said the targets exploded in a military area and not in a civilian settlement. The closest civilian homes to the site are in the town of Shlomi.

Documentation of a drone strike near Shlomi ( Video: According to Section 27A of the Copyright Law )

The distinction between a military area and a settlement has been in place since the ceasefire took effect and the shaping of the Israeli “equation.” Since then, military sources have been updating whether an impact occurred in a settlement or in a military zone.

Finance Minister and cabinet member Bezalel Smotrich wrote on X in response: “The fire toward northern communities is a test of the Dahieh equation the prime minister announced. I call on him to implement it firmly and forcefully and to bring down buildings in Dahieh today. We are in critical days shaping the region for years to come. We promised security for the residents of the north and we must deliver.”

Senior cabinet officials said last Tuesday, a day after the announcement of a renewed ceasefire with Iran, that a decision had been made according to which any Hezbollah fire intended to cross the border would lead to an Israeli strike in Beirut’s Dahieh district, despite Tehran’s threats to respond whenever Israel does so.

A cabinet source said at the time: “We have ordered the army to maintain the equation we set for Hezbollah and this will be the test. If there is fire intended to cross the fence toward our communities, we will strike Dahieh and we will see what happens in Iran.”

1 View gallery Bezalel Smotrich and Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Amit Shaabi )

In Israel, officials noted that despite ongoing Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon and particularly in Tyre, Iran has not responded or intervened on Hezbollah’s behalf. “The IDF is deepening its maneuver,” they said. “We are operating there with force and the Iranians are doing nothing. We are destroying the strategic infrastructure Hezbollah built in the Beaufort area, this is an event that will shape a corrected reality for the next 20 to 30 years for residents of the north.”

A ceasefire agreement taking shape between the United States and Iran is bringing the situation on the northern border into sharper focus and raising the question of whether Lebanon will be included in the memorandum of understanding expected to be signed within days. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said over the weekend : “The end of the war in Lebanon means an Israeli withdrawal from the territories it occupied.”