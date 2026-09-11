Senior Hamas commander reportedly killed in Gaza strike

A senior Hamas commander in the Gaza Strip was killed in an Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza, according to Palestinian reports Friday, in the latest strike targeting the terrorist group’s leadership despite an ongoing ceasefire.
The commander of Hamas’ Khan Younis Brigade was killed in an airstrike Thursday night in al-Mawasi, a coastal area west of Khan Younis, the reports said.
Palestinian reports identified the commander as Mohammad al-Yazouri, also known by the nom de guerre Abu al-Haytham. His body was identified Friday morning, according to the reports.
There was no immediate confirmation from the IDF or Hamas of al-Yazouri’s death or his position in the organization.
If confirmed, his death would mark another significant blow to Hamas’ military command structure in southern Gaza. Hamas’ regional brigades form a central part of the organization’s armed wing, the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, with the Khan Younis Brigade responsible for operations in and around the southern Gaza city.
The reported strike came amid a renewed series of Israeli attacks in the Khan Younis area. On Thursday, the IDF said it had killed Ismail Ibrahim Darwish Kandil, a member of Hamas’ elite Nukhba force who it said participated in the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel and in the killing of Col. Yonatan Steinberg, commander of the Nahal Brigade. The military said Kandil had recently been working to rebuild Hamas’ capabilities and plan attacks against Israeli troops and civilians.
Israel has continued carrying out targeted strikes in Gaza under the U.S.-backed ceasefire that took effect in October 2025, saying Hamas terrorists have continued to plan attacks and rebuild military infrastructure. Hamas has accused Israel of repeatedly violating the truce. Large-scale fighting has largely stopped, but Israeli strikes and other violence have continued as negotiations over a permanent settlement remain stalled.