Thousands rally at Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, survivors take stage: 'Trump, don’t stop!'

Thousands of Israelis gathered Saturday night at Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square to demand the release of 48 hostages held in Gaza for 729 days, nearly two years since the October 7 massacre, which will be commemorated Tuesday. The protest comes amid dramatic developments toward a possible deal with Hamas to end the war and an already effectively implemented cease-fire in Gaza . Additional demonstrations took place at other locations across Israel.

The first speaker was Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, who earlier spoke outside Begin Gate at HaKirya military headquarters, warning of political attempts to derail the deal. At the rally, she thanked the thousands in attendance: “I want to share with you—I am terrified, but thanks to you, my family and all the hostages’ families fear less. Thank you!”

4 View gallery Organizers claimed: 120,000 gathered at Hostages Square tonight ( Photo: Rei Ash )

Einav described her immense longing for her son. “Two years ago, my family was whole. Friday dinner together, table set with everything, full of smiles, laughter, love, happiness and peace. On Saturday, October 7, at 6:29 a.m., my world turned upside down. Ilana and Matan were kidnapped. Long hours of uncertainty, frantic worry, endless crying, existential fear for their lives—all have been my reality since that moment.”

She recounted the moment Ilana, one of the hostages, returned home: “I met her that night, and the hell she endured was visible on her face. I hugged her, she trembled like a hurricane—I thought she might faint—but no, Matan's Ilana is firmly rooted: ‘Einav, Matan is alive, he is strong! He will return!’ Those words gave me hope. They were the words I needed to hear.”

4 View gallery Einav Zangauker at the rally ( Photo: Paulina Fatimer )

Turning to her son, she said, “Matan misses us, he sees and hears us, he feels us, he believes in us, he does not give up, and neither do we! You taught me what a mother’s love, heart, faith and hope mean. Not only I, but the whole nation dreams, hopes, prays, protests and fights for you. I long for your laughter, to drink coffee with you, to ask what you want to eat, to feel your arms around me, to hear you call me ‘Mom.’ I miss the innocence stolen on October 7. I miss the simplicity, colors and tastes of life.”

She directly addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “Netanyahu, the people of Israel want this deal. Do not take away our breath. Do not shatter our hope to bring the hostages home. For you, they may just be hostages—but for me, he is my child, my life. For all of Israel, the hostages are the beating heart of our society. Neglecting them is the destruction of Israel. What stands between Matan and me, between the hostages and you, between madness and sanity, is Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu! Hamas agreed to the plan, the nightmare is ending. It all depends on one man—Netanyahu! Bring them all back—now!”

4 View gallery Hostage Square rally ( Photo: Yuval Chen )

Also speaking at the rally were released hostages Gadi Mozes and Omer Shem Tov. Singer Ninet Tayeb performed “Rak Shelo Tipol HaRuach” (“May the Spirit Not Fall”) with dozens of released hostages. Other speakers included Liran Berman, brother of twin hostages Gali and Ziv Berman; former minister Yizhar Shai, father of fallen soldier Yaron Uri “Noni”; Ayelet Goldin, sister of fallen hostage Hadar Goldin; and Batsheva Yahalomi, widow of Ohad Yahalomi and mother of released hostage Eitan Yahalomi.

Earlier, Einav Zangauker spoke outside Begin Gate at the Kirya, warning against “sabotage attempts” of the deal: “We have never been this close to receiving Matan and all the hostages. I know that as we approach it, Ben-Gvir, Smotrich and Netanyahu will do everything to thwart the chance to embrace Matan. These are critical days. The negotiators will pressure Netanyahu—we must stand as a wall against them. We cannot leave the negotiation zone to the saboteurs; we cannot miss this opportunity.”

Maccabit Mayer, aunt of twin hostages Gali and Ziv Berman, told Ynet, “These are crucial days. President Trump and his team are managing the event with determination and commitment to return all our loved ones—both alive and deceased. The cease-fire is a dramatic step for the safety of the hostages and soldiers and progress toward a deal. I imagine the moment my sister hugs her sons—it can happen, and I allow myself to envision it.”

4 View gallery ( Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad )

The protests come amid dramatic developments since Friday: Hamas responded to Trump’s “20-Point Plan,” expressing readiness to release all hostages but not addressing key contentious issues such as disarmament and requesting negotiations. Trump welcomed the response, saying he believes Hamas “is ready for lasting peace,” and urged Israel to halt bombings in Gaza . A unilateral cease-fire effectively began at 3 a.m., and the IDF, under Netanyahu’s orders, shifted from offensive to defensive operations in Gaza.

Later, Trump posted a message thanking Israel for the cease-fire , saying it gave a chance for the hostages’ release and a “peace deal.” He warned Hamas: “I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let's get this done, fast. Everyone will be treated fairly!”

Netanyahu announced overnight that Israel is preparing for the “immediate release” of hostages under the Trump plan, with a senior official saying the move was coordinated with the U.S. and that Israel “was not surprised.” Although Israel is effectively abandoning its principle of negotiating only under fire, the official said, “We have never had a deal like this—receiving all hostages, staying in Gaza, and continuing negotiations.”