Israel readies for fourth hostage release in deal's first phase

Israel and Hamas concluded the third hostage release in the cease-fire agreement on Thursday with the return of Agam Berger, Arbel Yehud, Gadi Mozes, and five Thai nationals from Gaza. Subsequently, 110 Palestinian prisoners were released after Israel secured commitments from mediators for safer hostage releases in future releases — following chaotic scenes in Khan Younis.
Some 82 hostages — 23 slated for release in subsequent handovers — remain in Hamas captivity. The next release, set for Saturday, will prioritize men over 50, injured or ill individuals, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed and Shiri, Kfir and Ariel Bibas, whose condition remains unknown. Israel anticipates the release of U.S.-Israeli citizen Keith Siegel, 63, Saturday, with Yarden Bibas potentially added to the list.
Berger was transferred from Jabaliya to the International Red Cross and then to Israeli forces. The handover of Yehud, Mozes, and five Thai nationals was delayed in Khan Younis as crowds surrounded their vehicle.
Israel issued sharp warnings to Qatar and Egypt, demanding guarantees for safer future releases and warning of “immediate pressure” if protocols are violated. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the scenes, saying, “I view the appalling images during our hostages’ release with grave seriousness — further proof of Hamas’ unfathomable brutality.”
IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari confirmed mediators received Israel’s demands, securing commitments for safer transfers in upcoming handovers.
The Palestinian prisoner release was delayed until Thursday afternoon, per Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz’s orders. The eight freed hostages were hospitalized at various Israeli medical facilities, reuniting with families. Mozes pledged to “rebuild Nir Oz,” his kibbutz devastated on October 7 by terrorists.
After the release, Thailand's Ambassador to Israel Pannabha Chandraramya said: “I can barely breathe. Thailand’s citizens, government and people eagerly await our five hostages’ return.”
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Under the hostage deal's first phase, three hostages will be released weekly, prioritizing the injured, Mengistu, al-Sayed and the Bibas family. Parallel talks on the second phase — a permanent cease-fire and full hostage release — will begin Monday, with implementation slated for early March — 42 days after the deal’s start.
U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, visiting Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, affirmed his commitment to “bring everyone home, living and deceased.” He expressed hope for a lasting cease-fire, adding, “President Trump and I will do everything to return them all… American citizens are a top priority.”
Security officials warned talks on the second phase could collapse, jeopardizing the deal's first phase. “If Hamas realizes the second phase won’t happen, they’ll have no incentive to complete the first phase or reach day 42 of the cease-fire,” a source said, criticizing Netanyahu for “contradictory pledges” on IDF troop withdrawals.
Conversely, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer’s circle believes a “historic mega-deal” is possible, linking normalization with Saudi Arabia, a multinational Gaza force to fend off Hamas’ return and reconstruction funding. This “New Abraham Accords” framework is expected to dominate Netanyahu’s upcoming meeting with Trump in the U.S. next week.
Hamas still holds 82 hostages, living and deceased, including 59 men under 50 — soldiers, civilians and five foreign nationals.