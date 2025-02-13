Rocket fired from Gaza at Israel lands inside strip , killing teen | Watch

A rocket was fired from Gaza toward Israel on Thursday for the first time in weeks despite the cease-fire with Hamas in Gaza and ahead of the sixth hostage exchange set for Saturday. It exploded inside the Strip’s Al-Bureij refugee camp, killing a 14-year-old boy.
“A rocket launch was identified in the Gaza Strip. The rocket fell inside the Gaza Strip. The IDF is committed to fully implementing the conditions of the agreement for the return of the hostages," the military said in a statement. Shortly after, the Israeli Air Force carried out an airstrike on the launch site.
Security officials consider the presence of the launcher in the area a violation of the agreement. Palestinian sources claimed the rocket was made from "remnants of an Israeli missile." The last known launch from Gaza was on January 11, with subsequent sirens proving to be false alarms.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
"A rocket was fired from Gaza toward Israel. Mr. Prime Minister, this is a test. A severe, disproportionate response is needed to make clear we won't return to the October 6 mindset. And to those calling for an end to the war – wake up! Our duty to Israel’s citizens and the Gaza border residents is to destroy Hamas completely,” Security Cabinet member and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said.
Meanwhile, Defense Minister Israel Katz held a security assessment ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the IDF Southern Command joined by IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, incoming Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and other senior officials.
The rocket launch comes as mediators on the deal work, at Israel’s request, to accelerate the release of six living hostages included in phase one of the deal, who will remain in captivity after Saturday’s handover, when three more hostages are expected to be freed.