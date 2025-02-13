Israel seeks to expedite release of six hostages amid cease-fire tensions, mediators say

Mediators in the hostage release and cease-fire deal with Hamas — at Israel’s request — are working to expedite the release of six living hostages included in the first phase of the deal, who will remain in captivity after the next exchange on Saturday when three more hostages are set to be freed , the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

According to the report, Hamas agreed to release the three hostages as scheduled after reaching an understanding that more tents, caravans and heavy equipment for clearing rubble would be sent into Gaza . The report, citing mediator sources, did not explicitly link the efforts to accelerate the release of the six hostages to the agreement on aid deliveries.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Netanyahu in situation assessment held on Wednesday ( Photo: Haim Tzach/GPO )

Israel has not officially confirmed the agreement, but officials previously indicated that one potential resolution could involve releasing three hostages on Saturday, followed by an expedited release of the six others rather than spreading it over two weeks.

The report also detailed that Israel requested additional hostages be added to the original 33 set to be released in the first phase amid speculation that Jerusalem may seek to extend this phase rather than proceed to phase two, which involves ending the war in Gaza and securing the release of all remaining living hostages. Hamas’ response to this request remains unclear.

So far, 16 hostages have been freed in the deal’s first phase along with five Thai nationals released outside the deal. Of the 33 hostages included in this phase, 17 remain — nine alive and eight dead.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security assessment at the IDF Southern Command amid the reinforcement of Israeli forces in the south. The meeting included Defense Minister Israel Katz , Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, incoming Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir , Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and other senior security officials.

3 View gallery Protest calling for hostages' release ( Photo: JACK GUEZ / AFP )

The crisis over the deal’s first phase remains unresolved , while tensions in Netanyahu’s coalition have emerged over its second phase. Responding to pleas from hostage families, Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein said Israel is "unequivocally" addressing the second phase.

However, Netanyahu’s spokesperson Omer Dostri contradicted him, saying: "Contrary to Edelstein’s claim, Israel is not currently negotiating phase two of the deal."

Earlier this week, Hamas threatened to derail the deal, saying it would not release the three hostages in the sixth handover round on Saturday, citing Israeli violations of the cease-fire, particularly delays in delivering shelters for displaced Palestinians.

The terror group also reportedly was angered by former U.S. President Donald Trump's call for the relocation of Gazans and delays in launching negotiations for the deal’s second phase, which were set to begin last week.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump ( Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP )

In response, Israel threatened to resume the war and reinforced troops in the south, while Trump demanded all hostages be freed by Saturday at noon, suggesting Israel "let hell break out" on Gaza if Hamas failed to comply.

Amid right-wing pressure to adopt Trump's deadline, Netanyahu sent mixed signals about the number of hostages Israel expects to be released but ultimately appears to accept that only three will be freed.

A message sent to ministers by Israel’s National Public Diplomacy Directorate stressed; "We insist on upholding the agreements as they stand," meaning three hostages released in the next exchange.

Egypt and Qatar have intensified mediation efforts to salvage the release deal and cease-fire. According to Hamas and reports in both mediating countries, Hamas agreed to the hostage release after receiving assurances that caravans and medical supplies would enter Gaza immediately.

Aid trucks crossing into Gaza

While thousands of tents already have been sent in, no caravans had been delivered before now. The deal originally stipulated that Gaza would receive at least 200,000 tents and 60,000 caravans.

Dozens of trucks carrying caravans and tractors were seen near the Rafah crossing Thursday morning. Netanyahu’s office denied any coordination regarding their entry but didn’t rule out their possible delivery through other border crossings, such as Kerem Shalom, after Israeli inspections.

Egyptian media also reported that the equipment would enter only after security checks, as is done for all humanitarian aid trucks. Signs of a compromise emerged Wednesday, with reports of dozens of trucks carrying tents reaching northern Gaza. A total of about 800 trucks entered Gaza that day, 200 more than required by the agreement.