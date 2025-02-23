Hamas says Israel's delay of prisoner release ploy to derail talks

The Hamas terror group on Sunday said Israel's failure to release 620 Palestinian prisoners as part of the cease-fire agreement was a violation of the deal. "Netanyahu's decision is a deliberate attempt to derail the agreement, is a clear violation of its terms and is evidence of the occupation's lack of credibility in living up to its committments," the terror group said in a statement. "We call on the mediators and the international community to pressure the occupation to comply with the cease-fire deal and release the prisoners without delay.
A senior Hamas official said earlier that the group is in contact with mediators and sees “positive signs” for a potential prisoner release, even as Israel delayed the scheduled release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, citing terror groups’ repeated violations of a cease-fire agreement.
Hamas spokesman Abd al-Latif al-Qanou told Qatar’s Al-Araby channel that the group was ready to negotiate the next phase of a deal and would release all Israeli hostages if Israel agreed to a full military withdrawal from Gaza, a complete cease-fire, and the reconstruction of the enclave.
In a separate interview with Al Jazeera, al-Qanou defended Hamas’ decision to force two Israeli hostages—Guy Gilboa-Dalal and Evyatar David—to watch the release of Omer Wenkert, Omer Shem Tov, and Eliyah Cohen on Saturday. He called it a message that “military options have failed” and that negotiations are the only way to secure the hostages’ return. Israeli officials condemned the move as psychological abuse.
“These ceremonies contain no insult to the prisoners but rather reflect the humane and generous treatment they receive,” Hamas said in a statement, accusing Israel of mistreating Palestinian prisoners during their release. “The real humiliation is what our prisoners endure—from torture, beatings, and deliberate mistreatment to their final moments in detention. They are released with their hands bound and eyes covered, while their families are threatened not to celebrate their return.”
Early Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office announced that the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners had been postponed “until the next group of hostages is secured and without disgraceful ceremonies.” The decision followed a high-level security consultation led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday night, attended by senior security and political officials.
Security officials had recommended proceeding with the prisoner release to facilitate the return of the remains of four Israeli hostages expected Thursday. However, after a break in discussions, political leaders decided to halt the release, accusing Hamas of breaching its commitments. Israeli officials said the group had disregarded assurances that hostage transfers would take place without public celebrations, instead staging elaborate ceremonies they described as grotesque.
Later Saturday night, Hamas returned the body of Israeli hostage Shiri Bibas, after having falsely claimed on Thursday to have already handed over her remains. That day, the group had transferred a coffin containing the body of a Palestinian woman instead.
The return of Bibas’ remains followed a similar incident in which Hamas handed over the bodies of Oded Lifshitz and brothers Kfir and Ariel Bibas. Before transferring the remains to Israel, Palestinian terror groups held a public ceremony that included processions and symbolic displays. Israeli officials condemned the event as a deliberate provocation, calling it an attempt to humiliate Israel and exploit the hostages’ deaths for propaganda purposes.
Shiri Bibas and her two sons were taken hostage during Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack and later murdered in captivity by Al-Mujahedeen ("Lords of the Wilderness"), a Salafi extremist group separate from Hamas. Her husband, Yarden Bibas, who was also kidnapped, was released as part of the first phase of the current hostage deal.
The fate of the remaining hostages and the future of the prisoner exchange remain uncertain as negotiations continue.