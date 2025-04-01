What the Shin Bet does—and why its leadership matters

The agency’s first director, Isser Harel, led from 1948 to 1952 and later headed the

Mossad

, Israel’s foreign intelligence agency. He is perhaps best known for overseeing the capture of Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann. After his tenure as director of the Mossad, Harel entered politics in 1969 by joining the National List, a party founded by

David Ben-Gurion