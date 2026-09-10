‘Wherever they set foot, blood flows’: Algeria cuts ties with UAE in dramatic rupture

Algeria announced Thursday that it was completely severing diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates. Although relations between the North African country and Abu Dhabi have deteriorated in recent years amid

Algerian allegations that the UAE has interfered in its internal affairs

, the decision caught Abu Dhabi by surprise, with officials there expressing hope that it would be only temporary. However, on Thursday evening, Algeria announced another severe measure against the UAE, saying that beginning Friday it would close its airspace to all

Emirati aircraft