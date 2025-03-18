Ben-Gvir set to return to government as Netanyahu resumes Gaza offensive

Ben-Gvir had demanded that Netanyahu fulfill one of three conditions: implementing U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza relocation plan, halting all humanitarian aid to the Strip or launching an intensified military campaign. These conditions seemed unlikely, but senior officials indicated last week that a resolution was near. Now, Ben-Gvir is expected to rejoin the government, possibly within days.

1 View gallery Itamar Ben-Gvir ( Photo: Amit Shabi )

Without Ben-Gvir’s support, passing the budget would be nearly impossible, as the coalition currently holds a slim 59–60 majority. In such a scenario, the government would likely avoid putting the budget to a vote for fear of defections that could collapse the coalition and trigger new elections.

Ben-Gvir had initially set demands that seemed unrealistic, including the dismissal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara and Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar . However, Netanyahu delivered on those demands. Now, the third condition — renewed military action in Gaza — has been met, potentially paving the way for Ben-Gvir’s return to the government and stabilizing the coalition.

The opposition accused Netanyahu of making security decisions based on political considerations while neglecting the hostages’ fate. Ben-Gvir, already preparing his return to government, welcomed the military escalation.

Footage of IDF strikes in Gaza

"As we have said for months since we withdrew: Israel must return to fighting in Gaza," his party said in a statement. "This is the right, moral and justified step. To destroy Hamas and bring our hostages home, we cannot allow the terror group to exist — it must be eliminated."

Democrats party leader Yair Golan criticized Netanyahu, saying that "Netanyahu is sacrificing hostages and soldiers' lives because he fears protests over the Shin Bet chief’s dismissal — the public must rise up."