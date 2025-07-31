Hostage families maintain constant presence in Washington to bring home loved ones

Haim Hayman, father of the last remaining female hostage Inbar Hayman , accused the government of lacking resolve. “Hamas sees our indecision, feels unthreatened and controls the negotiations,” he told Ynet on Wednesday.

3 View gallery Protest for the release of hostages ( Photo: Motti Kimchi )

Hayman criticized Israel’s approach, particularly the influx of aid to Gaza, in a Ynet interview. “Hamas perceives Israel’s dithering as weakness and hardens its stance. The world sees our indecision, leading to talks of a Palestinian state,” he said. He argued that this delays his daughter’s return and that of other hostages, signaling confusion.

“We’re showing we don’t know what we’re doing. We need to pressure Hamas, not send free aid while our hostages languish in tunnels. Why would Hamas negotiate if we don’t bring them to their knees?”

International pressure on Israel has intensified amid reports of a worsening hunger crisis in Gaza , widely covered around the world. Hayman called this pressure a boon for Hamas, noting, “Three weeks ago, Hamas arrived in Doha under pressure but our stalling let them spot cracks and backtrack.”

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun )

Touching on reports claiming Netanyahu is considering annexing parts of Gaza , senior Israeli officials clarified the hypothetical is a threat to push Hamas toward a deal. Hayman supported annexation, saying, “It’s the only way to force Hamas to negotiate and free the hostages.” The alternative, he warned, is surrendering to Hamas’s demands.

Negotiations for a hostage release and ceasefire remain deadlocked. Liran Berman, brother of twin hostages Ziv and Gali Berman , shared his frustration after a U.S. trip with other families and former captives. “The feelings are very negative,” he told Ynet. “Last week, we were in Washington while everyone was in Doha.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

"During our visit, we learned the Israeli delegation returned home because Hamas raised obstacles. It breaks whatever spirit remains.” Berman had hoped a deal would be signed during their U.S. advocacy.

He noted American optimism, saying, “Even when the delegation returned, they didn’t give up. They told us they’re exploring alternatives and strongly believe a deal is possible, confused why we and Hamas can’t agree.”

3 View gallery U.S. President Donald Trump ( Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/AP )

However, the proposed deal, endorsed by U.S. President Donald Trump 's special envoy Steve Witkoff, won’t free all 50 hostages. “The Witkoff deal isn’t good at all,” Berman stressed. “We’re here to bring back all 50; everyone matters and they should’ve been home long ago. Every moment they’re there is suffering for them and us.”

He highlighted ongoing efforts in the U.S., adding, “Families and former hostages are constantly present, meeting American officials, reminding them of Trump’s promise. We see U.S. involvement, whether Witkoff or Trump and we’re asking the president to deliver a signed agreement for both sides.”