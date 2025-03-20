Eli Sharabi in UNSC address: 'Your aid was feeding terrorists, we had to beg for food' | Live

Eli Sharabi, 53, who was held hostage by Hamas in Gaza for 491 days before being released in the most recent hostage deal, is set to address the United Nations Security Council on Thursday.
“I’ve come back from hell,” Sharabi said ahead of his speech. “Where was the Red Cross? Where was the UN?” He described his abduction from Kibbutz Be’eri on October 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists stormed his home, murdered his wife and daughters and dragged him to Gaza.
Held underground, starved and chained, he lost over 30 kilograms during his captivity. “I was treated worse than an animal,” he recalled, saying he was given little food or water and was routinely beaten and humiliated.
Sharabi’s brother, Yossi, was also taken hostage but later died in captivity. His body remains in Gaza. “Hamas took pleasure in showing me his picture,” he said. “It was like a hammer crushing me.”
Sharabi, recently freed in a hostage deal, has since met with world leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, calling for the release of the remaining 59 hostages. “No more excuses, no more moral blindness,” he said. “You cannot claim to stand for humanity and abandon those still in hell.”
Israel’s UN Ambassador Danny Danon echoed Sharabi’s outrage, condemning the international community’s silence. “Since October 7, this chamber has passed 77 resolutions—none condemning Hamas,” Danon said.
“You speak of human rights but ignore the most horrific abuse of this war.” He accused Hamas of using hostages as bargaining chips while denying them food, water and medical care. “The UN’s inaction on the hostages is a moral collapse of the highest order,” he charged.
His address comes as international pressure mounts for the release of remaining hostages and scrutiny over the response of global bodies to their plight.