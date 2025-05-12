A foreign passport could be the key to freedom for hostages

Their families have hoped that Hamas would show them mercy and perhaps even release them as a gesture to other countries and, in fact, there have been some such gestures made. The first was to Russian President Vladimir Putin with the

release of Ron Krivoi, after more than 50 days

in captivity in Gaza. Hamas said they also released Yelena Trufanov and her mother, Irena Tati as a gesture to the Russian leader, although they were freed along with the rest of the civilian women and children in the first hostage release deal in November 2023. Yelena's son,

Alexander, was only released last February