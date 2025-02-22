Tal Shoham reunites with family after 16 months of captivity

Tal Shoham, who was abducted during the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, was released from captivity on Saturday .

His wife and two children, along with other family members, were also abducted and freed in November 2023. Tal’s wife and kids will reunite with him when he crosses into Israel at Re’im.

Hamas releases Tal Shoham and Avera Mengistu ( Video: Al Jazeera )

3 View gallery Hamas releases Tal Shoham ( Photo: AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi )

"Here he is!" Tal's brother Mor shouted when he saw the images from Gaza. "You are a king. My brother the hero, a winner. How good it is that you are home," Tal said in a post.

3 View gallery Relief after Tal Shoham is seen in his release. ( Photo: GPO )

Shoham walked onto the stage in Rafah, where Hamas staged his release alongside Avera Mengistu, who had been held by the group since 2014. He appeared weak and visibly thin but alive.

In a statement, members of Kibbutz Be’eri expressed their joy at Shoham’s return. “Tal, who turned 40 in captivity, is a sensitive, loving family man. He and his wife, Adi, were high school sweethearts and had marked 20 years of marriage when Tal was taken hostage,” the kibbutz said. “We embrace Tal and his family and wholeheartedly wish him a full recovery.”

“We can finally breathe,” his cousin said after seeing Shoham leave in Red Cross custody and be handed over to the IDF. “Tal is coming home, and Adi, Yahel and Naveh will be able to embrace him.”

3 View gallery Tal, Naveh and Yahel Shoham ( Photo: Family album )

Ofer, a close friend, said he had waited a long time for this moment. “The excitement here is extraordinary. We did not ask for this, and we must remember there are others still left behind. Our hearts are with the Bibas family ,” he said. “This is a complex time with mixed emotions—excitement, joy and also sadness.”

Ofer added that he longs to hug Shoham and share an emotional moment. “All I want is to see images of Tal reuniting with his wife and kids. Nothing will make me happier than seeing them together, and I believe all the other hostages deserve the same. There are fathers still left behind, and they must be freed.”

Hamas staged the release of the two hostages in Rafah ahead of a planned release of four more live hostages from central Gaza.