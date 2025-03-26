Gaza deadlock could end Israeli military rule

The IDF is continuing its operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the collapse of the ceasefire last week, amid reports of ongoing negotiations aimed at renewing the truce and securing the release of additional Israeli hostages.

With American backing and ironclad support from his cabinet, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may be preparing for a major shift in policy toward the terrorist group that controls the territory bordering southern Israel.

Before entering office, US President Donald Trump promised to end the war and lift constraints imposed by the previous administration led by President Joe Biden. The Israeli government now stands at a crossroads, facing major uncertainties. Will Israel be pressured into accepting a settlement that ends the war in Gaza, potentially accompanied by American assurances that Netanyahu may find hard to reject? Or, after consolidating domestic political support and appointing a new military chief of staff, is the veteran Israeli leader planning to impose military rule over the Gaza Strip? The answers to these questions will likely become apparent in the coming weeks.

“Israel’s operations are all in line with its stated war goals,” Dr. Harel Chorev of the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle Eastern Studies at Tel Aviv University said. “Its aim is to destroy Hamas and remove it from power, but right now the priority is the release of the hostages.”

Shortly after President Trump returned to the White House, he proposed relocating Gaza’s 2.1 million Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan, describing the war-torn territory as unlivable following intense Israeli bombardment and ground operations. The proposal was condemned by the Palestinians and the wider Arab world. According to the United Nations, the ongoing conflict has displaced most of Gaza’s population multiple times. Israel’s current plans may further that trend.

Hamas cannot be removed from power without occupying the land

According to Yoni Ben Menachem, an expert on Middle Eastern affairs at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs, the government will likely seek to take control of the northern Gaza Strip by once again evacuating the civilian population from areas closest to the Israeli border.

“Israel is looking to operate gradually,” Ben Menachem said. “If this does not yield progress, Israel will begin to promote Trump’s plan. The current policy involves targeted killings and the gradual displacement of civilians from combat zones in order to steadily take control of Gaza,” he said, adding that Hamas cannot be removed from power without Israel occupying the land. “Pinpoint incursions will not do the job.”

On Monday, Hamas released a sign-of-life video featuring two Israeli hostages . Elkana Bohbot and Yosef-Haim Ohana appeared thin and pale in what appeared to be a scripted propaganda video. Ohana pleaded with Israel to halt its renewed bombardment of Gaza, fearing for their safety.

Palestinian authorities in the territory report that at least 700 people, including women and children, have been killed since Israel resumed airstrikes following the end of the ceasefire. As part of its effort to pressure Hamas into releasing some of the remaining 59 Israeli hostages, Israel also halted the flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza and further restricted water and electricity supplies to the territory.

Twenty-four Israeli hostages are believed to be alive, with the rest presumed dead, although Hamas has not provided definitive information on their fate.

According to Chorev, apart from the initial day of renewed fighting, which featured a surprise wave of intense airstrikes against Hamas, Israeli operations are currently more surgical. “This is proof that the hostages are the first priority at the moment,” he explained. “Israel is applying moderate intensity because of this. Otherwise, it could enter with a massive amount of ground troops. By doing this, Israel is signaling to Hamas that it has not yet operated at full force, in the hope that Hamas will make a proposal regarding the hostages. This does not mean Israel has abandoned its ultimate goal of obliterating Hamas.”

These killings undermine the leadership that governs the territory and its civilian infrastructure

Since fighting resumed, Israel has eliminated several senior Hamas political and military figures. “This indicates better intelligence on Israel’s part,” said Ben Menachem, who believes Israel has improved its understanding of the hostages’ whereabouts. “It was not only Hamas that took advantage of the ceasefire to regroup, but also Israel.”

These developments may also signal Israel’s future intentions. “These killings undermine the leadership that governs the territory and its civilian infrastructure,” said Chorev. “These roles have proven to be major pillars of Hamas’ control over the population.”

Meanwhile, intense American efforts continue behind the scenes to secure a more lasting ceasefire and resolve the hostage crisis. The initiative, led by Steve Witkoff, the US special envoy to the Middle East, is backed by President Trump. Reports emerged Monday of a new Egyptian proposal aimed at reviving the ceasefire.

Israel’s war on Hamas began after the terrorist group launched a surprise attack on Oct. 7, 2023, killing approximately 1,200 people, wounding thousands more, and taking more than 250 hostages. In response, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and secure the release of all the hostages.

According to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, more than 48,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war began. The figures do not distinguish between civilians and combatants. Israel claims a significant portion of the dead are Hamas members.

Alongside reports of ongoing negotiations, there are also indications that the military is preparing for a ground offensive that could lead to the imposition of military rule in Gaza. The recent appointment of a new army chief, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, has been seen as part of Israel’s shift toward a more forceful approach to the conflict.

Zamir’s predecessor, retired Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, reportedly resisted cabinet efforts to involve the military in the distribution of humanitarian aid and the implementation of military governance in Gaza. Media reports suggest Halevi opposed this direction, reflecting tensions between him and the ultra-nationalist right-wing government.

“In general, the military detests any notion of military rule,” said Chorev. “However, there is an understanding that, at this point in time, it is a necessary evil and there is no other option.”

The Netanyahu government has faced criticism from within the right-wing bloc for not taking control of humanitarian aid distribution, which critics see as a potential lever to pressure Hamas into releasing the hostages and making concessions to Israel.

One of Netanyahu’s senior allies, Itamar Ben-Gvir, resigned from his position as national security minister in January in protest of the ceasefire and hostage exchange deal, saying they threatened Israel’s security and undermined the war’s gains. Ben-Gvir, a far-right hardliner, has consistently opposed any agreements with Hamas and advocates for the permanent occupation of Gaza.

Politically, Netanyahu cannot stop the war

With the resumption of the war and Netanyahu’s promises to escalate military operations, Ben-Gvir returned to his ministerial post earlier this week. His return may signal the direction Israel is heading. Ben-Gvir is a deeply controversial political figure, both at home and abroad. It is unlikely he rejoined the coalition without securing at least some assurances from Netanyahu that his policy goals will be pursued. “Politically, Netanyahu cannot stop the war,” said Ben Menachem.

The domestic political situation in Israel remains a key factor. Israel’s renewed military operations in Gaza have reignited fierce political debate, including widespread protests. Netanyahu’s decision to resume fighting has drawn criticism from opponents who accuse him of prioritizing political survival over national security and the safety of the hostages.

Reports also suggest a drop in reservist mobilization, with estimates indicating a 15% to 25% decline in turnout. This appears to be driven largely by burnout from extended deployments, but also by growing reluctance among some to participate in a prolonged war led by a government seen by critics as threatening Israeli democracy through controversial judicial reforms and key appointments in defense and legal institutions.

“The problem of enlisting reservists is also causing the government to move gradually,” said Ben Menachem. Unnamed defense officials and military officers have told media outlets that the Israeli military is preparing for a major ground offensive in Gaza involving approximately 50,000 troops. Whether such an operation can proceed will depend heavily on the participation of the reserve army, which may resist the move.

While senior members of the government have long advocated for a permanent Israeli presence in Gaza, including the resettlement of Jewish communities in the territory, it remains unclear how much public support exists for such a move.

On Tuesday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that he had approved additional military operations in Gaza.

“Our main goal now is to return all of the hostages,” read a statement from Katz. “If Hamas continues in its refusal, it will pay increasingly heavy prices, including the seizing of territory and thwarting of terrorist operatives and infrastructure—until its complete defeat.”

