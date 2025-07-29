Foreign Minister bemoans 'distorted campaign of international pressure against Israel'

In the face of mounting international scrutiny over the war in Gaza , Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar stood firm Tuesday morning, offering an unflinching defense of Israel’s position and warning that outside pressure is not only misguided—but dangerous.

Gideon Sa'ar press conference ( Video: Foreign Ministry )

“This must be clear: international pressure during these critical days of cease-fire and hostage negotiations has already led Hamas to harden its position,” he told foreign journalists at a press conference. “This pressure directly undermines the chances of reaching a cease-fire and hostage deal.”

Beyond the battlefield, Sa’ar turned his attention to the broader diplomatic arena, where he said Israel is contending with a growing wave of boycotts , research exclusions , and pro-Palestinian initiatives . He cast the situation as part of a “distorted campaign of international pressure,” one that he believes is feeding an alarming surge in antisemitic incidents worldwide.

“We are witnessing a distorted campaign of international pressure against Israel,” he said. “This campaign is fueling the wave of antisemitism we are now seeing.”

And to those calling for an immediate end to the war? “When people call to end the war—what do they really mean?” he asked. “That it should end with Hamas still ruling Gaza. That would be a tragedy for both Israelis and Palestinians. That’s precisely why they took the hostages in the first place—to impose their will on Israel. That will not happen, no matter how much pressure is exerted.”

2 View gallery Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar ( Photo: Petras Malukas / AFP )

According to Sa’ar, there’s a secondary objective behind the growing diplomatic pressure: to corner Israel into accepting a Palestinian state—something he likened to geopolitical suicide under the current conditions.

“The campaign’s second objective is to force Israel to accept a Palestinian terror state,” he said. “Yesterday in New York, the French said Europe must pressure Israel to accept a two-state solution. But establishing a Palestinian state today would mean creating a Hamas-run jihadist state. That won’t happen. We’re aware that some European countries have large Muslim populations, and that sometimes influences government policy. But that cannot, and will not, drive Israel to commit suicide.”

His tone sharpened as he laid down red lines. “We will not allow a jihadist terror state to rise in the heart of our historical homeland. We won’t permit a Hamas-run state to emerge just miles from our population centers. Israel will not be the Czechoslovakia of the 21st century. We will not sacrifice our very existence to appease other nations. We will not compromise our fundamental interests for the internal political considerations of countries that have lost control of their own streets. These countries condescendingly presume to dictate what’s best for our security.”

Despite mounting criticism, Sa’ar made clear that Israel would not be swayed by external demands. Humanitarian aid, he insisted, is already flowing —within the constraints of war. “We are working under extremely difficult conditions to promote humanitarian aid to Gaza,” he said. “No outside force will compel Israel to jeopardize its security. We’re always open to constructive dialogue, but pressure won’t work.”

2 View gallery Aid trucks coming into Gaza ( Photo: AFP )

He also took aim at what he described as an orchestrated campaign of disinformation, pointing to widely circulated images used to falsely suggest Israeli culpability in Gaza’s suffering. One such case involved a Palestinian child named Osama al-Rakab.

“The child has a genetic condition. Israel allowed him to travel to Italy last month,” Sa’ar said. “But an Italian left-wing newspaper published his image, claiming he was a starving child.”

Other photos, he argued, told similar lies. “Sometimes you see photos of children next to well-fed adults. Who is behind this fabricated reality? Hamas. Is there a starvation policy? No. Quite the opposite. We are making extraordinary efforts—including this week—with open corridors and airdrops.”

He maintained that claims of Israeli obstruction were simply false. “Contrary to the lies spread in Western media, we are not imposing restrictions. We welcome and facilitate help from all. We are cooperating with Europeans, Emiratis, Moroccans, Germans, Italians—everyone who wants to assist. The claim by Australia’s prime minister that we’re blocking aid is a lie. We operate under international law. Come see for yourself at Kerem Shalom or the Zikim crossing. For the past three days, we’ve kept humanitarian corridors open for aid deliveries.”

And yet, for all the focus on Israel, Sa’ar insisted the true source of Gaza’s agony lies elsewhere. “War is harsh. It is not pleasant. There are no pretty scenes,” he said. “But this is a war Hamas forced upon us on October 7—and continues to force on both Israelis and Palestinians by refusing to release the hostages. Today we see Palestinians protesting against Hamas, but there’s no media coverage of that.”

( Gideon Sa'ar with his Ukrainian counterpart )

He turned the attention back to Hamas. “Anyone truly concerned about the humanitarian situation must ask: Who is responsible for the suffering in Gaza? Who started this war and prolongs it? There is only one clear answer: Hamas. Hamas launched this war with the October 7 massacre. Hamas continues the war by refusing to release the hostages—there are still 50 in Gaza—and by refusing to disarm. The international pressure should not be on Israel. It must be on Hamas.”