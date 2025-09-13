Over 100,000 march in London anti-immigration rally with Israeli flags and Charlie Kirk tributes

More than 100,000 demonstrators rallied Saturday in central London at a mass protest against immigration, organized under the banner “Unite the Kingdom.” The event was spearheaded by anti-Muslim campaigner and self-described Zionist Tommy Robinson.

An aerial view of the Unite the Kingdom anti-immigration rally in London ( Video: Reuters )

"We want our country back, we want our free speech back on track," said Sandra Mitchell, a supporter attending the rally. "They need to stop illegal migration into this country.”

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, described the protest as a celebration of free speech and called on participants to remain peaceful. He has a strong following online and counts figures such as Elon Musk among his supporters. “We believe in Tommy,” Mitchell added.

16 View gallery Israeli flags at the Unite the Kingdom anti-immigration rally in London ( Photo: Reuters )

16 View gallery Slain US activist Charlie Kirk's portrait displayed at the Unite the Kingdom anti-immigration rally in London ( Photo: REUTERS/Jaimi Joy )

16 View gallery Protest leader and anti-Muslim activist Tommy Robinson ( Photo: Ben Montgomery/Getty Images )

A counter-protest organized by the group Stand Up to Racism drew about 5,000 participants to another section of Whitehall. More than 1,000 police officers were deployed to maintain order, with barriers set up to create a buffer zone between the opposing groups.

While the main right-wing protest remained largely nonviolent, police reported that a group of demonstrators tried to breach the barriers separating them from the counter-protest. Officers were pelted with objects and had to use force to restore order.

Immigration has emerged as the most pressing political issue in Britain, surpassing economic concerns in public opinion polls. The anti-immigration, has surged in recent surveys and is now the leading party in the country.

Last month, Farage pledged that if elected in the next general election—currently scheduled for 2029—he would expel hundreds of thousands of migrants. Though popular among far-right voters, Farage has kept his distance from Robinson, citing his criminal record.

16 View gallery Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer ( Photo: AP / Alex Brandon / Thomas Krych / POOL / AFP )

Amid mounting criticism over immigration policy, Prime Minister Keir Starmer last week appointed a new home secretary, Shabana Mahmood, in hopes of implementing tougher measures against illegal immigration and improving Labour’s standing on the issue.

The UK is experiencing a record number of asylum applications and has struggled to stop migrants from crossing the English Channel in small boats. More than 28,000 migrants have arrived by sea so far in 2025 — a 46 percent increase over the same period last year.

Anti-immigration protests have taken place across Britain in recent months, particularly outside hotels housing purported “asylum seekers.” Some demonstrations turned violent following the arrest of an Ethiopian migrant who was later convicted of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in suburban London.