Syrians call on leader to 'bomb Tel Aviv' after IDF strikes

Saudi outlet Al-Hadath reported on Wednesday that "aircraft, likely Israeli, carried out four strikes on military positions in the Al Kiswah area."

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Israel carried out "a series of strikes on military sites in Damascus' countryside" and later reported at least four fatalities.

Israeli strikes in Syria

Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen noted these were the most significant strikes since Syria's interim president Ahmad al-Sharaa took office. It claimed Israel "infiltrated Syria’s communication network before the strikes" and is "expanding into southern Syria to fully control the area."

Protests were held in Damascus and Homs against "Israeli actions in southern Syria and attempt to partition the country," with demonstrators chanting, "Oh dear al-Joulani (al-Sharaa's previous nom de guerre), bomb Tel Aviv."

Protests against Israel in Syria





Another Syrian report said an additional strike hit the village of Ezra in Daraa province. Al-Mayadeen cited sources saying an old Syrian army base was targeted.

Defense Minister Israel Katz previously confirmed that the Israeli Air Force carried out a "powerful strike in southern Syria as part of our new policy to demilitarize the area."

"The message is clear: we won't allow southern Syria to become southern Lebanon. We won't risk our citizens' security," Katz said. Reports later indicated at least two people were killed in the strike.

Katz warned that "any attempt by Syrian regime forces or terrorist organizations to establish themselves in southern Syria's buffer zone will be engaged." The IDF said it struck "military targets in southern Syria including command centers and multiple sites containing weapons."

2 View gallery IDF strike in Syria southth of Damascus

"The presence of military forces and assets in the southern part of Syria poses a threat to the citizens of Israel. The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel," it added.

Meanwhile, Lebanon reported two people were killed in an Israeli strike in the Beqaa Valley . Lebanon's health ministry said two people were killed and three were injured.

Al-Mayadeen reported that an Israeli drone carried out the strike near the village of Janta. The IDF confirmed it targeted two terrorists involved in manufacturing and storing strategic weaponry. "Activity at the site is a blatant violation of Israeli-Lebanese understandings," the military said.

Hezbollah condemned the strike. Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese MP Ibrahim Moussawi called it a "serious violation." Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem did not issue a direct threat but said, "We won’t accept idly being killed and occupied."

Despite the cease-fire with Hezbollah , Israel continued striking targets in Lebanon to prevent violations and weapons smuggling to the terror group. Hezbollah has suffered heavy losses and its internal strength in Lebanon has weakened. Under the cease-fire, the Lebanese army is required to take control of areas previously under Hezbollah’s authority.

2 View gallery Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem ( Photo: Al Manar TV/Reuters )

"We're acting aggressively against Hezbollah targets, as seen in recent strikes," A military source said earlier this week. "They're trying to regain a foothold," he said.

Last week, a Hezbollah-affiliated source told The Wall Street Journal that the terror group instructed its non-southern Lebanese operatives to vacate their posts so the Lebanese army could take control as per the cease-fire agreement.

"Hezbollah suffered heavy losses," the source said, adding the group had partially replenished its ranks with fighters from Syria, making some units ready for renewed fighting.

"The organization is weakened but not defeated," he claimed. The Wall Street Journal reported that Hezbollah has been humiliated and is struggling financially, to the point where it’s having difficulty fulfilling commitments to its operatives.