At funeral for reburial of Herzl’s grandparents, PM says Israel will ‘do whatever is necessary’ for security

In the presence of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog, a state funeral was held Wednesday evening at Mount Herzl for Shimon Leib and Rivka Herzl, whose remains were brought to Israel from Serbia. The ceremony took place 77 years after the remains of their grandson, Zionist visionary Theodor Herzl , were reinterred in Israel.

Netanyahu said during the ceremony that a statue of Herzl stands at the entrance to his office.

Gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 'Herzl created the conditions that brought us to the Promised Land' ( Photo: WZO )

"When world leaders come for diplomatic meetings, I usually pause with them by Herzl's statue and explain that Herzl is the modern Moses, our modern Moses," Netanyahu said. "Herzl created the conditions that brought us to the Promised Land . He did so with brilliance, determination and unwavering dignity."

Netanyahu added that Herzl "was the first Jewish statesman of the modern era to act on behalf of the Jewish people," emphasizing: "Herzl was a leader on the scale of the great founders of nations. That is how I describe them. This is Herzl's uniqueness for us, because the prayers recited by his grandparents in the Diaspora became a practical plan of action that changed the course of Jewish history ."

According to Netanyahu, "Herzl stood proudly before rulers who shaped the fate of nations and sought to build partnerships based on shared interests. He also sought to save us from the rising tide of antisemitism because he sensed the magnitude of the danger approaching us. Above all, he instilled in us the belief that we must take our fate into our own hands with boldness, determination and courage.

"That was true then, and it is no less true today," the prime minister continued. "Throughout the War of Revival (also known as Operation Iron Swords), I have emphasized that the State of Israel represents unbreakable resolve. The fateful decisions we made despite all the pressure, together with the fighting spirit of our soldiers, have brought us tremendous achievements on the various fronts. Herzl spoke of the descendants of the Maccabees rising again, and indeed the spirit of the Maccabees lives on in the younger generation, the generation of victory, which is prepared to strike those who seek our harm and ensure the security of our homeland."

Netanyahu stressed that he remains determined to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons , adding: " President Trump is our greatest friend in the White House , and the United States is our greatest ally. We greatly appreciate the joint efforts of Israel and the United States against Iran's nuclear ambitions . But I want to make one thing clear: Israel's existence is not subject to negotiation, with an agreement or without one. We will do whatever is necessary to ensure our security and our future. Israel is a strong nation-state, proud of its identity and confident in the justice of its cause."

Herzog also addressed the ceremony, saying: "History is not always written in books. It is carried in the hearts and actions of individuals. Just a few days ago, two coffins stood in a Jewish cemetery in Belgrade. Today they are here, in Jerusalem. At this moment, after nearly three years of a multifront war, it is precisely the example of Herzl the statesman that should guide us."

He added that after every military victory and achievement, "the work of diplomacy and statesmanship must also follow. We must ensure Israel's security under all circumstances in the security arena, but there can be no complete victory without the work of statesmanship at the end."

President Isaac Herzog. 'History is not always written in books. It is carried in the hearts and actions of individuals' ( Photo: WZO )

Herzog noted that Herzl wrote in his will that he wished for his remains and those of his immediate family to be brought for burial in the Jewish state once it was established.

"Today we complete the fulfillment of that wish in its entirety. But his greatest legacy, the building of the Jewish state, is still ongoing, and a great task still lies before us."

Referring to the upcoming elections, Herzog said: "Especially at this time, as we enter an election period when disagreements may deepen and divide us, we must remember that only together can we accomplish this great mission. Only together can we fulfill this legacy. I stand here and remind everyone: Elections are not a civil war. Together we must continue to prove ourselves worthy of the historic mission of building the Jewish state.

"I know this task is difficult, and our country faces many challenges. Life here is not always easy. At times, some of our brothers and sisters from across Israeli society look elsewhere," he added. "Only yesterday, troubling data on this issue was published. I say this sincerely: My heart aches for every individual, couple or family that leaves for another country. We have no other place. We must do everything possible to ensure Herzl's vision is fully realized, so that we are not only a light unto the nations but also a magnificent homeland and a source of pride for all Jews and all Israelis."

The remains of Shimon Leib and Rivka Herzl were brought from Serbia after four years of diplomatic efforts. The World Zionist Organization said a delegation led by Chairman Yaakov Hagoel and Vice Chairman Dr. Yizhar Hess worked together with representatives of the Military Rabbinate, ZAKA, Israel's volunteer emergency response and recovery organization, and the Israeli Embassy in Serbia to transfer the remains.