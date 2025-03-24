IDF, Shin Bet destroy over 100 Hamas vehicles used in October 7 massacre

The IDF and Shin Bet have destroyed more than 100 pickup trucks utilized by Hamas terrorists across the Gaza Strip, according to a joint statement released on Monday.
These white pickup trucks were instrumental in the October 7 massacre, during which Hamas operatives infiltrated Israeli territory, resulting in the deaths and abductions of Israeli civilians. A joint statement said that the vehicles were subsequently employed for terrorist activities and the transportation of weapons.
"The IDF will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in order to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel and its citizens," the statement emphasized.
This operation is part of Israel's intensified military campaign in Gaza, which includes deploying additional forces to the southern region and conducting heavy bombardments targeting Hamas and Islamic Jihad infrastructure and officials.
In parallel, diplomatic efforts are underway to broker a new ceasefire. Egypt is expected to present a fresh proposal based on an American initiative led by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff. The plan reportedly includes the release of five hostages, among them dual Israeli-American citizen Edan Alexander, and aims to establish a framework for a broader agreement to end the conflict.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has reiterated Washington's support for Israel's right to defend itself and its citizens. In a recent conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Rubio discussed regional developments, including efforts to secure the release of hostages and restore stability in the area.
Defense Minister Israel Katz has ordered the military to seize additional ground in Gaza and has threatened to annex parts of the territory unless Hamas releases the remaining hostages. This directive follows the renewed Israeli assault on Gaza that commenced last Tuesday, ending a truce that had been in place since late January.