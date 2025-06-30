Account claiming Mossad links denies Iran's Quds Force chief is Israeli spy

Mossad Farsi social media page rejects claims that Esmail Qaani was compromised, as IRGC commander reappears in Tehran after reports of his death; speculation had swirled since Nasrallah’s assassination and Israeli strikes on Iran

Itamar Eichner|
A social media account claiming to represent the Mossad intelligence agency publicly denied on Monday that Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, is an Israeli asset.
“Qaani is not our spy,” the account posted in what appeared to be an unsolicited show of support for one of Israel’s most prominent adversaries.
2 View gallery
מפקד כוח קודס איסמעיל קאאני חוגג באיראן לאחר סיום המלחמהמפקד כוח קודס איסמעיל קאאני חוגג באיראן לאחר סיום המלחמה
IRGC Quds Force chief Esmail Qaani in Tehran after war ends
The statement was posted on the "Mossad Farsi" account, which appeared shortly after last week’s ceasefire that ended direct hostilities between Israel and Iran. The account, whose affiliation with Israel’s intelligence services has not been confirmed or denied, has previously offered online telemedicine services to Iranians while criticizing the regime's prioritization of elite security interests over civilian needs.
The latest post followed a message on X by a user claiming to be Qaani himself, in which he rejected allegations of espionage. “I will never stop fighting for Iran and our Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei,” the post read. “The Zionist cowards spread lies about me. I am not a member of the Mossad. I am the Mossad’s nightmare.”
2 View gallery
איסמעיל קאאני בהלוויה של עבאס נילפרושאןאיסמעיל קאאני בהלוויה של עבאס נילפרושאן
IRGC Quds Force chief Esmail Qaani
(Photo: AFP)
Qaani appeared in public this week in Tehran, where Iranian officials held what they described as “victory celebrations” following the ceasefire. In state media images, the 62-year-old commander was seen in civilian clothing and a black baseball cap, speaking casually with civilians—his first appearance since reports during the war claimed he had been killed.
During the height of the conflict, The New York Times reported that Qaani may have been assassinated in an Israeli strike targeting senior IRGC figures. His absence from public view for over a year had already fueled speculation, particularly after the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon. Following that operation, rumors circulated that Qaani had been placed under interrogation by Iranian authorities due to suspected Israeli infiltration of Hezbollah. Tehran has denied the reports.
