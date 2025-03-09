'I don't need the publicity': The Haredi businessman who gave Emily Damari a BMW

“We came to offer support, but I feel like they’re the ones giving us strength,” a young ultra-Orthodox man told former hostages Keith and Aviva Siegel . The couple described the harsh reality of captivity in Gaza and their growing connection to religion.

In another video, the same man is seen with IDF lookout Liri Albag , who teaches him how to make a precise heart shape with his hands. In another clip, he presents Emily Damari with a new luxury BMW , donated by a U.S. Jewish community.

Keith Siegel and Shai Graucher ( Video: Shlomi Cohen )

His name is Shai Graucher, an Israeli businessman whose phone number has been in high demand among soldiers, commanders and evacuees since the war began, as they seek assistance in securing supplies such as coats, generators, phones and chargers.

Now, Graucher is visiting former hostages and their families, offering them encouragement and gifts — laptops, smartwatches, high-end headphones and approximately $10,000 in cash. Some of these meetings were documented and went viral online, even making it to news broadcasts.

Others were kept private at the request of the hostages or bereaved families. Graucher sees his work not only as charity but as a mission — to show “the beautiful face of the Jewish people.”

“At my father’s funeral, I made a commitment without realizing what I was predicting,” said Graucher, who leads a charity movement under the Klal Yisrael – Chesed v’Rachamim organization.

“I promised to continue my father’s path of giving. I knew I wanted to carry on his work, to care for widows and orphans. I was in a deep depression and this is what brought me back to life —continuing his legacy.

“After he passed, we learned how much he did for families, things that no words can describe. I didn’t leave the house after he died, but when the war started, I realized I needed to act and do good again.”

Freed hostage Emily Damari receiving a BMW

Graucher’s father, David “Dedi” Graucher, was a well-known singer in the ultra-Orthodox community, famous for his religious music hits and his ability to connect donors with major charitable initiatives.

He was deeply involved in helping orphans and widows. He died three weeks before the October 7 massacre , and his son, who had considered following in his footsteps, suddenly saw the need for this work at an unprecedented level.

Inspiring others to give

Graucher, 35, lives in Jerusalem with his wife and five children. He studied at the Nehora and Derech Chochma yeshivas. He runs a VIP travel agency catering to wealthy Jewish clients in the U.S., through which he has built relationships with the upper echelons of American Jewish communities. Beyond business, he connects them to social, Zionist and volunteer initiatives in Israel.

“I have a VIP travel agency. My clients are extremely wealthy U.S. Jews traveling to Israel for vacations, family visits or events. They usually send me a WhatsApp message with their needs, and then don’t have to worry about a thing,” he explained. “I arrange their first-class flights, transportation, hotels, attractions, private chefs, babysitters — everything they need.”

Six years in the industry allowed him to form deep connections. He frequently travels to clients’ celebrations and meetings in the U.S. and hosts them when they visit Israel. “On October 7, it was Simchat Torah. Many of my clients and acquaintances were in Israel for the holidays. After experiencing the massacre firsthand, they felt uncomfortable returning home without contributing.

3 View gallery Emily Damari and Shai Graucher

“Some left me checks for $50,000 or $100,000, asking me to put the funds toward the war effort. That’s how we started — by providing equipment for soldiers, helping evacuees and addressing urgent needs.”

Did this effort begin on October 7?

“No. People don’t realize that Klal Yisrael — the organization that scaled up our wartime efforts — started back in 2017. A few families banded together to support terror victims, civilians and soldiers, giving each family $10,000 and essential supplies. We also provided food baskets to the needy, medical treatments — whatever we could to help.

“Everything was done quietly, away from the cameras. Since the war started, our efforts have expanded dramatically. We’ve visited 970 bereaved families since October 7, going door to door, offering financial support and gifts to those who lost loved ones to terror and war.”

Some critics on social media question why you document and publicize donations instead of keeping them private. Does this concern you? “First, we never make donations conditional on filming or publicity. But we realized that when families agree, documenting these moments has value.

“The main goal is to show national unity. As a Haredi man visiting families from all sectors of Israeli society — especially after the divisiveness before October 7 — I wanted to demonstrate that we can put our differences aside and support one another. We must unite as one people. That’s why we started this movement on October 8.”

He added, “There’s another important aspect. Before the war, donors would sometimes contribute large sums and later say, ‘We never saw where the money went.’ By documenting and sharing, they see their contributions making an impact — bringing joy to someone, helping someone in need. That motivates them to keep donating and inspires others to give as well.”

3 View gallery Keith Siegal and Shai Graucher ( Photo: Shlomi Cohen )

Closing the circle

Inspiration can come from unexpected places. “A few months ago, a girl preparing for her bat mitzvah saw our videos online and got an idea,” he recalled. “She told her father she didn’t want a big party with friends and family in a hall. Instead, she wanted to donate the money and buy iPhones for soldiers.”

“A year ago, she reached out and said, ‘I want to distribute iPhones with Shai.’ We went together, handed them out and she was thrilled. Believe me, I don’t need fame. I was close to Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, my father was famous — I don’t need the publicity.”

Graucher often finds himself finding closures. “Yonatan Azulay, the best friend of Eliya Cohen — who was recently freed from captivity — was murdered at the Nova music festival massacre . We visited his family to see if they needed anything. We were at their shiva and his mother, Linda, told an incredible story,” he recounted.

“She was widowed 18 years ago when her husband died of illness. Her brother was [Benjamin] Netanyahu’s driver and my father sent money through him to help her after she became a widow. My father was even investigated over this, which pained him deeply because he was just trying to do good. But we never knew the full story.”

The bereaved mother shared that her son, Yonatan, had always wanted to donate a Torah scroll in memory of his late father. “She told me this on the 30th day after his passing and they had a Torah scroll in their name within 48 hours,” Graucher said. “We offered them gifts — AirPods, a laptop — but they wanted only one thing: a Torah scroll.”

3 View gallery David Graucher ( Photo: Screengrab )

He recounted other emotional moments: “We took freed hostages and their families to Ramat Aviv Mall for a private shopping experience. We closed down the stores after hours, so they had it to themselves, letting them pick out clothes and shoes.”

“We covered half a million shekels’ worth of purchases ($137,784). Our goal is to spread joy, to connect these generous American donors with Israeli society and to show how much kindness and unity exist within our people.”