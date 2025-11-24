Netanyahu summons Katz and Zamir as public feud boils over

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu summoned Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir to a clarification meeting set for Tuesday, following a fresh public clash between the two —one in a series of disputes that has marked their relationship since Zamir took office in March with Katz’s backing.

The latest confrontation erupted Monday after Katz ordered a re-examination of a military review led by retired Maj. Gen. Sami Turgeman of the army's internal investigations into the failures of the October 7 terrorist attack and froze senior IDF appointments. Zamir issued a sharply worded statement questioning the move and defending the seven-month review compiled by 12 generals and brigadier generals.

2 View gallery Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ( Photo: IDF, Menahem Kahana/AFP, Hani Alshaer/AFP )

Netanyahu’s intervention underscores the severity of the rift, which has repeatedly spilled from closed-door deliberations into public view.

A troubled relationship from the start

The tensions date back to March, only three weeks after Zamir began his term. Katz objected to the Military Police’s decision to summon Brig. Gen. (res.) Oren Solomon for questioning—prompting Zamir to respond publicly that he “does not take orders through the media.” Katz fired back the next day, saying he would issue instructions “in any way he sees fit” and calling the chief of staff’s comments “unnecessary and inappropriate.”

Political unease also simmered over Zamir’s quiet show of support for then-Shin Bet director Ronen Bar. Despite criticism from parts of the coalition, the IDF twice released joint operational photos of Zamir and Bar that week.

Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visit Southern Command in August ( Video: Defense Ministry )

A month later, a heated exchange erupted during a Cabinet meeting on humanitarian aid distribution in Gaza. Katz argued Israel must plan for aid delivery without it falling into Hamas hands, even proposing U.S. civilian contractors or the army itself distribute it. Zamir countered flatly: “The IDF will not be the entity distributing it.”

In May, Katz barred then-Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi from participating in the Israel Bar Association conference . Zamir said he had personally approved her attendance for “the importance of public diplomacy.” Katz responded with another public statement, asserting the matter fell squarely under his authority.

By August, the dispute escalated again over the appointment of brigadier generals . Katz accused Zamir of holding a postings discussion “in violation of instructions,” saying he would not consider any promotions. The IDF spokesman responded that the chief of staff selects candidates and only afterward submits them for ministerial approval. Senior IDF officials later said Katz had treated Zamir “as if he were a corporal,” calling the move “unprecedented” and likening it to “coercion.”

The quarrel continued the next day, with Katz accusing Zamir of “needlessly harming IDF officers” and attempting to “change procedures” at the advice of “anti-government consultants.”

Clashes over senior appointments intensify

Earlier this month, the two clashed again when Katz refused to approve Zamir’s nominee for IDF attaché to Washington , Brig. Gen. Tal Politis—an appointment Katz had previously endorsed. Katz instead pushed to appoint his own military secretary, Brig. Gen. Guy Markizano. The delay has left multiple high-level posts stalled, including the next commanders of the Air Force and Navy. The Washington role is among the IDF’s most important overseas posts; its freeze has also delayed the appointment of Maj. Gen. Udi Zilberman as head of the Planning Directorate.

2 View gallery Defense Minister Israel Katz, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir ( Photo: GPO )

Monday’s dispute centered on Katz’s decision to re-examine the Turgeman committee’s report on the failures of Oct. 7 and freeze senior IDF promotions until a new 30-day Defense Ministry review is completed. Zamir said casting doubt on the report—which he noted was personally presented to Katz—“raises questions,” and warned the freeze harms the army’s readiness.

Katz responded that the pause on appointments will remain in place and reiterated that the chief of staff “is subordinate to the prime minister, the defense minister and the government.” He said he would not argue through the media.