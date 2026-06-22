Israel kills Hamas terrorist whom ex-hostage was forced to kiss during release ceremony

An elite Hamas operative who participated in holding former hostage Omer Shem Tov captive in Gaza was killed in an airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip over the weekend, security forces said Monday.

The IDF and Shin Bet security agency said Sabai Zaher Abd al-Hamid Abu Hasna, a member of Hamas' Nukhba force, was killed in a targeted strike on Saturday. According to the military, Abu Hasna crossed into Israel during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack and later participated in holding Shem Tov in captivity.

2 View gallery Former hostage Omer Shem Tov, center, is flanked by armed Hamas terrorists during his release ceremony in Gaza in February 2025. Israeli authorities later identified the gunman at right as Sabai Zaher Abd al-Hamid Abu Hasna, a Hamas Nukhba operative who participated in holding Shem Tov captive and was killed in an Israeli strike in northern Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

The military said Abu Hasna had planted explosive devices throughout the war and had recently attempted to carry out attacks against Israeli troops operating in the area.

The IDF and Shin Bet also said Ahmed Samir Muhammad Washah, whom they identified as both a Hamas sniper and a photojournalist working for Al Jazeera, was killed in the same strike.

In a separate strike in northern Gaza, the military said three armed Hamas operatives were killed while attempting to carry out attacks against Israeli forces. The IDF said troops under Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and would continue operating against immediate threats.

Abu Hasna was identified by Israeli authorities as one of the terrorists present during Shem Tov's release from captivity in February 2025. Footage from the handover ceremony showed Shem Tov kissing one of the Hamas gunmen on the forehead, images that quickly spread on Arab social media and were cited by Hamas as evidence of what it described as the humane treatment of hostages.

2 View gallery Former hostage Omer Shem Tov celebrates with supporters at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Moti Kimchi )

Several international media outlets initially highlighted the footage. Time magazine reported that Shem Tov kissed two of the gunmen standing beside him and blew kisses toward the crowd, while France's Le Figaro described the scene as "unexpected."

Subsequent videos from different angles appeared to show a cameraman directing Shem Tov's actions and requesting that he kiss the terrorists, prompting criticism in Israel and claims that the gestures had been staged.

Immediately after his release, members of Shem Tov's family said he had been forced to kiss one of his captors , whom they said had abused him during his 16 months in captivity . They said he had lost 17 kilograms (37 pounds), spent more than a year alone in tunnels and would have done anything to return home.

Following his release, Shem Tov later joked publicly about the incident. Speaking at an event in Herzliya in March 2025, he said, "The last time I was on a stage was in Gaza, on Hamas' stage. So if anyone wants a kiss on the forehead, come over."